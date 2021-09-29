Checkpoint Surgical's Next-Generation Guardian Nerve Stimulator and Intraoperative Lead Accessory Provide Next Level Intraoperative Nerve Assessment

"The classic was an evolution – Guardian is a revolution!", said Dr. Michael Hausman Chief of Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System. "Guardian, with its precise, reproducible stimulus, is the whole neurophysiology lab in my hand. I am more confident I can make the right decisions for my patients."

Dr. Scott Kozin, Chief of Staff, Shriners Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, said, "Checkpoint Guardian is the next generation Checkpoint Classic that continues to enhance my surgical decision making, affords me the ability to make the right decision, and provides benefit to my patients who have sustained nerve injuries."

The Checkpoint Guardian delivers the same safety, performance, and reliability of the classic Checkpoint Nerve Stimulator, but includes several new features derived from surgeon feedback that provide even more precision, clarity and ease of use for interoperative nerve protection and repair. These features include:

enhanced pulse duration control for more precise stimulation delivery,

new digital display for clear, objective confirmation of stimulation output,

enhanced ergonomics for easier handling, and

optimized LED indicator lights clearly verify stimulation delivery status.

Checkpoint Surgical is also pleased to announce FDA clearance and market launch of the new Checkpoint Guardian Intraoperative Lead Accessory. This new lead accessory will make its debut at the 2021 ASSH Annual Meeting in San Francisco. The Guardian Intraoperative Lead Accessory is the first of several planned stimulator accessories that will expand the utility of Checkpoint stimulators for a variety of surgical situations and anatomies. The Guardian Intraoperative Lead Accessory allows hands-free stimulation during intraoperative assessment of nerve function with the Checkpoint Guardian as well as earlier Checkpoint stimulator models.

"The Checkpoint Intraoperative Lead Accessory extends the surgeon's ability to consistently and precisely assess nerve health by allowing safe, reliable same-site stimulation," said Derek Lewis, VP of Operations and R&D at Checkpoint Surgical. "In combination with the information-rich features of the Checkpoint Guardian Nerve Stimulator, the two devices provide a powerful surgical tool for intraoperative nerve assessment."

Checkpoint Surgical is a privately held medical device company based in Cleveland, Ohio. The company works alongside surgeons to advance the science and practice of peripheral nerve care through research, education and innovative product development. Checkpoint Surgical's state of the art nerve repair technologies help surgeons safely and effectively protect, assess and repair peripheral nerves intraoperatively. For more information about Checkpoint Surgical, visit www.checkpointsurgical.com.

