Checkpoint Systems Partners with JCPenney to Provide Enhanced Shopping Experience

Checkpoint's InterACT Fitting Room solution provides an interactive in-store experience to customers requiring assistance. The solution allows customers the ability to receive help with different sizes or colors without leaving the fitting room. Checkpoint's InterACT Fitting Room solution includes interactive screens that enable access to detailed product information, product recommendations and seamless communications with styling assistants all of which enhance the customer shopping experience. Early customer response has been positive.

"Delivering an engaging experience for our customers is one of our key tenets," said Diane Padgett, JCPenney Director of IT. "Leveraging Checkpoint technology in our Styling Rooms is one of the many ways we accomplish this on a daily basis."

"Checkpoint's focus is on improving the customer experience for shoppers," said Alan Tamny, Sr. National Account Manager for Checkpoint Systems. "We are very excited to be partnering with JCPenney as they kick off their transformation. The new store is remarkable in every way, and we are happy to contribute and showcase Penney's to their customers."

JCPenney launched its new store concept in November 2019, placing the customer at the center of their business. The store is built around extensive customer research and showcases the comprehensive foundational and transformational changes that JCPenney is implementing as part of a holistic plan to rebuild and renew the customer experience.

About JCPenney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation's largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of nearly 90,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf. For more information, visit www.checkpointsystems.com.

SOURCE Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.checkpointsystems.com

