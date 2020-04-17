Checkpoint unveils new system that tracks real-time in-store occupancy

Employees and managers can access the information online or via an in-store tablet and react in real-time to live occupancy numbers. Visual color indicators on the tablet enable staff to instantly recognize when a breach in the occupancy threshold is about to occur. Red indicates that the store has met its capacity, yellow highlights that occupancy is almost met, and grey means that no occupancy alerts are required. An additional alert is sent to store staff so they can respond appropriately.

SmartOccupancy uses the most accurate overhead people counting sensor in the Checkpoint range - Visiplus 3D, which connects to Checkpoint's cloud-based software portal HALO. This enables retailers to access reports on occupancy levels in stores across a region, monitor store compliance to maintain or amend the threshold set.

Until now, retailers had to control the occupancy of their stores manually and, in some cases, hire additional staff or security guards. SmartOccupancy helps retailers make decisions based on data trends in the cloud, allowing them to adjust staffing levels and guarding hours. Saving retailers not only money but human resources and time.

Eric McNaul, VP Sales & Customer Operations at Checkpoint Systems, commented: "As the only vertically integrated solution provider, we have a comprehensive understanding of the complex challenges retailers face. We aim to help retailers around the world deliver the best consumer experience possible, while improving their financial performance. Our new SmartOccupancy solution is a step forward in that direction."

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

