Chedraui: Q2'22 Results

MEXICO CITY, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chedraui is pleased to invite you to discuss our Q2'22 results.

Presented by:

Antonio Chedraui Eguía CEO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Carlos Smith Mathas CEO, Chedraui USA

Humberto Tafolla Núñez CFO, Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Arturo Velázquez Díaz IRO

We will publish our Q2'22 earnings release on Tuesday 26th after market hours.

Date

Wednesday, July 27th, 2022

10:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (CST)

Conference Call

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982

Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034

Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780

Webcast

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560719&tp_key=20d5bec7cd

SOURCE Grupo Chedraui