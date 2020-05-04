Cheerful Children's Stories Recommended in LibraryBub Selection for May
LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is an industry first. Founded in 2015, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which has been working with all major libraries for four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.
The May list of notable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have met with the approval of independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Moreover, the cream of the selected books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Jewell Parker Rhodes recalls, "I inhaled books, blowing through them as fast as the librarians could give them to me… While there weren't many diverse books when I was growing up, character-driven stories opened new landscapes, new possibilities for living, and deepened my empathy… Reading widely helped me to understand that I too had a narrative. Reading widely, I was encouraged to write inclusive, celebratory narratives." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.
Below is May's selection by category.
FICTION
Mystery & Thriller
On the Buckle (Book One of the Dream Horse Mysteries series) by Candace Carrabus 978-0989605717
Romance
His Small-Town Girl (Book One of the Sutter's Hollow series) by Lacy Williams ISBN: 979-8636703655
Young Adult
Goodbye, Tchaikovsky by Michael Thal ISBN: 978-0880924696
Hungry Hearts by Julie Hoag ISBN: 978-1951710989
Children's
From Tree to Twelve (Book One of the Nick and Millie series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1090219473
Puffy and the Formidable Foe by Marie G. Lepkowski, Ann M. Hannon and Margaret B. Hannon ISBN: 978-1450048002
Sight to See (Book Two of the Fargone series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1697849882
Something's Eating The Garden by Pam Fries ISBN: 978-1732980310
The Trespasser's Unexpected Adventure (Book One of the Crime Stopper Kids Mysteries series) by Karen Cossey ISBN: 978-0473359676
Where Are We? (Book Three of the Fargone series) by Dr. Qooz ISBN: 978-1793061072
NON-FICTION
Biographies & Memoirs
Never Too Late: from wannabe to wife at 62 by B. Lynn Goodwin ISBN: 978-1633936089
The Urban Shepherd by Ben Amor ISBN: 978-1457545344
Business
Supreme Leadership: gain 850 years of wisdom from successful business leaders by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386215
Supreme Leadership Habits: 70+ entrepreneurs' secrets to growing a profitable business by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386345
Supreme Leadership Mentors: top entrepreneurs' greatest business strategies by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN978-1943386765
Your VIP Biography: how to write your autobiography to land a Hollywood deal by Kenneth Atchity and Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386697
Natural History
Coral Reef Curiosities: intrigue, deception and wonder on the reef and beyond by Chuck Weikert ISBN: 978-1732526532
Religion & Spirituality
Blessed Within: equality prophecy by Betty C. Dudney ISBN: 978-1689926348
Bridging the Gap: a spiritual journey to Heaven and back by Calvin Cassady ISBN: 978-1462404957
Bring the Light to School: how you can empower Christian students and bring hope to K-12 by Ingrid DeDecker ISBN: 978-1732147324
"I've never had exposure like this," Clifford Browder, historical novelist, enthuses. "The two LibraryBub newsletters mentioning Dark Knowledge, my novel about the slave trade in New York, were opened by librarians almost 5,000 times, and the Amazon link for the book was clicked more than 400 times. And the book was listed in LibraryBub press releases picked up by ABC, CBS and NBC."
Librarians are invited to register for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/
Independent publishers are encouraged to visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.
