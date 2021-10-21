Cheese Market by Product Type, Type, Source, Nature, Distribution Channel, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cheese Market by Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, and Blue Cheese), Type (Cheese Product and Cheese Powder), Source (Animal and Plant), Nature, Distribution Channel, Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global cheese market size is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The awareness regarding the health benefits of cheese is one of the key factors that is gaining consumer attention.

By nature, the conventional segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Conventional cheese is available in multiple varieties and styles crafted to meet the global consumer demand. Conventional cheese products have been around for a long time; thus, the market for the same is considered saturated. While conventional cheese has been used traditionally, the advent of organically produced cheese has generated new revenue pockets for cheese manufacturers worldwide.

By distribution channel, the retail segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The retail sector is projected to dominate the market as the pandemic has highlighted the importance of home cooking and stocking foodstuff, due to which there has been an upscale in the retail sales of cheese. Moreover, the longer shelf life of cheese products and a surge in demand for food products rich in protein content boost the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has a well-established dairy industry, which subsequently proves the potential for growth of the cheese market in these regions. Hectic work schedules, along with the rising prevalence of western food culture, represent some of the significant factors strengthening the cheese market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The cheese market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World including South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cheese Market

4.2 Europe: Cheese Market, by Key Distribution Channel & Country

4.3 Cheese Market, by Product Type

4.4 Cheese Market, by Distribution Channel & Region

4.5 Cheese Market, by Type

4.6 Cheese Market, by Source

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions, Such as Asia-Pacific and South America

5.2.2 Increasing Population Density

5.2.3 Effects of Rapid Urbanization and Westernization

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Fast-Food Industry

5.3.1.2 Rising Influence of Western Cuisines Across the World

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Rising Concern Over the Adverse Health Effects of Cheese Consumption

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emergence of Plant-Based Cheese Alternatives

5.3.3.2 Growth of the Cheese Market in Emerging Economies

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Regulatory Influence

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.4.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Supply Chain

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.2.1 Raw Material Sourcing

6.2.2 Manufacturing of Cheese

6.2.3 Quality and Safety Controllers

6.2.4 Packaging

6.2.5 Marketing & Distribution

6.2.6 End-Use Industry

6.3 Trade Data: Cheese Market

6.3.1 Processed Cheese

6.3.2 Processed Cheese

6.3.3 Processed Cheese

6.4 Pricing Analysis: Cheese Market

6.5 Market Map and Ecosystem Cheese Market

6.5.1 Demand Side

6.5.2 Supply Side

6.6 Trends Impacting Buyers

6.7 Regulatory Framework

6.7.1 North America: Regulatory Framework

6.7.2 Europe: Regulatory Framework

6.7.3 Asia-Pacific: Regulatory Framework

6.7.4 South America: Regulatory Framework

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Case Studies

7 Cheese Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cheddar

7.2.1 Versatile Application of Cheddar Cheese to Drive Its Market Growth

7.3 Mozzarella

7.3.1 Mozzarella Cheese Finds Major Application in Italian Cuisine

7.4 Parmesan

7.4.1 Hard Texture of Parmesan Cheese to Offer Ease in Storage and Distribution

7.5 American Cheese

7.5.1 Longer Shelf Life of American Cheese to Fuel Its Demand

7.6 Blue Cheese

7.6.1 Multifunctional Health Benefits of Blue Cheese to Drive the Demand

7.7 Other Product Types

8 Cheese Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments

8.2.1 Cheese Powder Viewed as a Stable and Flavorful Ingredient in Sauces, Dressings, Dips, and Condiments

8.3 Sweet & Savory Snacks

8.3.1 Growing Fast-Food Industry Promotes the Application of Cheese Powder in Sweet & Savory Snacks

8.4 Bakery & Confectionery

8.4.1 Cheese Powder Helps Enhance the Texture and Flavor of Bakery Products

8.5 Ready Meals

8.5.1 Demand for Cheese-Based On-The-Go Food Products to Drive the Market

8.6 Other Applications

9 Cheese Market, by Nature

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Conventional

9.2.1 Lower Prices of Conventional Cheese to Boost the Global Demand

9.3 Organic

9.3.1 Rising Awareness About the Benefits of Organic Cheese to Accelerate Its Demand

10 Cheese Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Market, by Type

10.2.1 Realistic Scenario

10.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario

10.2.3 Optimistic Scenario

10.3 Cheese Products

10.3.1 Various Forms of Cheese Products and Longer Shelf Life to Augment the Demand for Cheese Products

10.3.2 Solid

10.3.3 Semi-Liquid

10.4 Cheese Powder

10.4.1 Escalated Popularity of Novel Cheese Formulations to Propel the Cheese Powder Market

11 Cheese Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Market, by Distribution Channel

11.2.1 Realistic Scenario

11.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario

11.2.3 Optimistic Scenario

11.3 Retail

11.3.1 Home Cooking and Stocking of Foodstuff to Boost the Market Growth of the Retail Sector

11.4 Foodservice

11.4.1 Cheese-Based Food Items Offered by Quick-Service Restaurants to Drive the Cheese Market

11.5 Food Manufacturers

11.5.1 Manufacture of Food Products Infused with Cheese Involves Extensive R&D and Innovation

12 Cheese Market, by Source

12.1 Introduction

12.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Cheese Market, by Source

12.2.1 Realistic Scenario

12.2.2 Pessimistic Scenario

12.2.3 Optimistic Scenario

12.3 Animal

12.3.1 Overall Nutrient Content of Animal-Based Cheese to Drive the Market

12.4 Plant

12.4.1 The Fast-Growing Trend of Veganism to Fuel the Market for Plant-Based Cheese

13 Cheese Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Key Players

14.4 COVID-19 Specific Company Response

14.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)

14.5.1 Stars

14.5.2 Pervasive Players

14.5.3 Emerging Leaders

14.5.4 Participants

14.5.5 Product Footprint

14.6 Cheese Market, Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

14.6.1 Progressive Companies

14.6.2 Starting Blocks

14.6.3 Responsive Companies

14.6.4 Dynamic Companies

14.7 Competitive Scenario

14.7.1 New Product Launches

14.7.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Arla Foods

15.1.2 Glanbia

15.1.3 Fonterra

15.1.4 The Kraft Heinz Company

15.1.5 Saputo

15.1.6 Bel Group

15.1.7 Dalter Alimentari Spa

15.1.8 Frieslandcampina

15.1.9 Dmk Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

15.1.10 Lactalis International

15.1.11 Meiji Holdings

15.1.12 Amul

15.1.13 Savencia Sa

15.1.14 Land O'Lakes

15.1.15 Kerry Group

15.2 Other Key Players

15.2.1 Adm

15.2.2 Good Planet Foods (Gpf)

15.2.3 Danone

15.2.4 Violife

15.2.5 Miyoko's Creamery

15.2.6 Daiya

15.2.7 Follow Your Heart

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kt4j41

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

