Cheese The Day! Hamburger Stand Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day With Special Deal

"There are two things Hamburger Stand excels in: 1.) Making delectable food and 2.) celebrating," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. "What better way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day than to give guests a tasty gift."

Valid on 9/18/21 only with purchase of Cheeseburger at regular price. Original Cheeseburger only. Customers pay all applicable sales tax. Each coupon good for up to TWO orders on same visit and coupon must be surrendered at time of purchase. Not good with any other offer, discount or coupon. Good at participating restaurants only.

To find a Hamburger Stand near you, visit www.hamburgerstand.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

