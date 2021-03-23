Cheetah Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "For the full year of 2020, Cheetah Mobile earned RMB1,559 million in revenues, and RMB417 million in GAAP net income attributable to our shareholders, despite the unfavorable macro environment. In 2020, we chose to strategically exit from overseas markets and focus our resources on the domestic market and the AI-related business. As a result, our total cost and expenses decreased by 50% year over year in 2020. In particular, the operating profits for our internet business increased to RMB190 million in 2020, from an operating loss of RMB78 million in 2019. Besides, we further divested our previous investments in 2020 to improve our cash flow."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our balance sheet remained strong. As of December 31, 2020, we had approximately US$255 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments, as well as US$369 million in long-term investments. Our strong balance sheet provided us the flexibility to our continued investment in our home market and AI-related business."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB271.2 million (US$41.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 55.7% year over year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the suspension of the Company's collaborations with Google since February 2020. Such year-over-year decrease was also a result of the Company's disposal of certain gaming-related business and assets.

On February 21, 2020, the Company announced that the Company's Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts had been disabled, which adversely affected its ability to attract new users and generate revenue from Google. Given the unfavorable environment in the overseas markets, the Company has chosen to shift its focus from international markets to the domestic market. In 2020, the Company disposed certain gaming-related business and assets in the overseas markets. As a result, the Company expects the revenue contribution from its mobile game business to decrease in the foreseeable future. Post such disposals, Cheetah Mobile's business primarily comprises of two segments. One is the Internet business, which includes its utility product on both the PC and mobile platforms in domestic market and a remaining and diminishing portion of its mobile game business. The other is AI and others. Therefore, the Company started reporting its revenues and operating profits by the below two business lines from this quarter. The Company has retrospectively revised segment information from the previous period to conform to the requisite presentation for the current period.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 56.0% year over year to RMB257.0 million (US$39.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Approximately 73.6% of the Company's revenues from its internet business were generated by the utility products and related services, and the remaing was coming from the mobile game business.

Revenues from the AI and others decreased by 49.7% year over year to RMB14.2 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in sale of consumer-facing AI-related products.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 59.4% year over year to RMB74.0 million (US$11.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to reduced costs associated with the Company's move to exit from overseas operation. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 59.5% year over year to RMB73.7 million (US$11.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 54.1% year over year to RMB197.2 million (US$30.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 54.0% year over year to RMB197.5 million (US$30.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 72.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 70.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 70.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 77.6% year over year to RMB271.3 million (US$41.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 59.7% year over year to RMB254.9 million (US$39.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses decreased by 44.5% year over year to RMB85.2 million ( US$13.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the research and development personnel. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 42.0% year over year to RMB79.7 million ( US$12.2 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

decreased by 44.5% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the research and development personnel. decreased by 42.0% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 73.9% year over year to RMB89.9 million ( US$13.8 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 73.9% year over year to RMB89.5 million ( US$13.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

decreased by 73.9% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities. decreased by 73.9% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses decreased by 50.1% year over year to RMB87.3 million ( US$13.4 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to reduced general and administrative personnel and reduced professional service fees. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 52.2% year over year to RMB76.8 million ( US$11.8 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating loss was RMB74.2 million (US$11.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, reduced from RMB780.4 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB57.4 million (US$8.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, reduced from RMB203.5 million in the same period last year.

Operating profit for the internet business was RMB75.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, significantly increased from an operating loss of RMB91.7 million in the same period last year due to reduced cost and expenses.

was in the fourth quarter of 2020, significantly increased from an operating loss of in the same period last year due to reduced cost and expenses. Operating loss for AI and others business was RMB133.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of RMB111.8 million in the same period last year.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB16.8 million (US$2.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB31.3 million in the same period last year.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB102.3 million (US$15.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to increases in fair value of certain long-term investments.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB68.4 million (US$10.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB821.2 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB85.2 million (US$13.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB244.2 million in the same period last year.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB0.49 (US$0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to losses per ADS of RMB5.98 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB0.60 (US$0.09) in fourth quarter of 2020, compared to losses per ADS of RMB1.78 in the same period last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB1,661.3 million (US$254.6 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a total of 1,403,070,144 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results

REVENUES

Total revenues decreased by 56.6% to RMB1,558.6 million (US$238.9 million) in 2020.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 57.3% year over year to RMB1,471.9 million (US$225.6 million) in 2020. The year-over-over decrease was primarily due to the suspension of the Company's collaborations with Google since February 2020, and the deconsolidation of LiveMe.

In 2020, approximately 53.1% of the Company's revenues from the internet business were generated by its utility products and related services while the rest of its revenues were generated from the mobile game business.

Revenues from the AI and others decreased by 39.4% year over year to RMB86.7 million (US$13.3 million), mostly due to decline in sale of consumer-facing AI-related products.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 63.8% year over year to RMB449.0 million (US$68.8 million) in 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a significant reduction in costs associated with the Company's overseas business and the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 63.9% year over year to RMB448.0 million (US$68.7 million) in 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 52.7% year over year to RMB1,109.6 million (US$170.1 million) in 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 52.7% year over year to RMB1,110.6 million (US$170.2 million) in 2020.

Gross Margin increased to 71.2% in 2020 from 65.4% in 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 71.3% in 2020 from 65.4% in 2019.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 52.5% year over year to RMB1,640.7 million (US$251.4 million) in 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 43.9% year over year to RMB1,560.8 million (US$239.2 million).

Research and development expenses decreased by 40.3% year over year to RMB470.4 million ( US$72.1 million ) in 2020. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in R&D personnel, and the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 39.3% year over year to RMB441.3 million ( US$67.6 million ).

decreased by 40.3% year over year to ( ) in 2020. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in R&D personnel, and the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 39.3% year over year to ( ). Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 51.0% year over year to RMB763.8 million ( US$117.1 million ) in 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the reduction in promotional activities, and the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 50.8% year over year to RMB764.9 million ( US$117.2 million ).

decreased by 51.0% year over year to ( ) in 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the reduction in promotional activities, and the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 50.8% year over year to ( ). General and administrative expenses decreased by 31.8% year over year to RMB400.8 million ( US$61.4 million ) in 2020, which was mainly due to reduced general and administrative personnel and reduced professional service fees. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 33.4% year over year to RMB348.9 million ( US$53.5 million ).

Operating loss was RMB531.1 million (US$81.4 million) in 2020, compared to RMB1,110.9 million in 2019. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB450.1 million (US$69.0 million) in 2020, compared to RMB437.8 million in 2019.

Operating profit for the internet business was RMB189.7 million in 2020, compared to an operating loss of RMB78.2 million in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in cost and expenses and the deconsolidation of LiveMe.

was in 2020, compared to an operating loss of in 2019, primarily due to a decrease in cost and expenses and the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Operating loss for AI and others business was RMB640.6 million in 2020, compared to RMB359.6 million in 2019, attributable to the Company's increased investment into its AI business.

Share-based compensation expenses decreased by 36.5% year over year to RMB81.0 million (US$12.4 million) in 2020, as more unvested awarded shares were forfeited in 2020.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB977.0 million (US$149.7 million) in 2020, which was primarily due to the disposal of equity ownership in Bytedance Ltd. as well as the disposal of certain business and assets during 2020.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB416.7 million (US$63.9 million) in 2020, as compared to net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB314.0 million in 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB497.7 million (US$76.3 million) in 2020, as compared to RMB359.1 million in 2019.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB3.01 (US$0.46) in 2020, as compared to loss per ADS of RMB2.51 in 2019. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB3.59 (US$0.55) in 2020, as compared to non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.40 in 2019.

Recent Development

Cheetah Mobile today announced that Mr. Pin Zhou has resigned as Director and Senior Vice President of the Company for personal reasons, effective March 31, 2021. Mr. Zhou's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB165 million (US$25.3 million) and RMB215 million (US$33.0 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading Internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its PC and mobile products. The Company's advertising customers include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks. Through the Company's advertising products, advertisers can promote their products and services to a wide range of mobile users. The Company also provides value-added services to its users through the sale of premium services. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP diluted income/loss per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))













As of

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 983,004

1,299,658

199,181 Restricted cash 2,638

797

122 Short-term investments 1,369,118

360,803

55,295 Accounts receivable 469,276

225,637

34,580 Prepayments and other current assets 936,109

850,977

130,418 Due from related parties 233,255

202,476

31,031 Total current assets 3,993,400

2,940,348

450,627











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 103,397

101,984

15,630 Right-of-use assets, net 183,563

17,729

2,717 Intangible assets, net 44,476

12,575

1,927 Investment in equity investees 194,473

216,126

33,123 Other long term investments 2,322,251

2,193,600

336,184 Due from related parties 25,533

23,881

3,660 Deferred tax assets 31,951

15,607

2,392 Other non-current assets 112,700

105,478

16,165 Total non-current assets 3,018,344

2,686,980

411,798











Total assets 7,011,744

5,627,328

862,425











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 87,524

103,970

15,934 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,504,728

1,399,915

214,547 Due to related parties 92,210

50,800

7,785 Income tax payable 60,657

27,505

4,215 Total current liabilities 1,745,119

1,582,190

242,481











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 82,847

60,502

9,272 Other non-current liabilities 189,231

184,632

28,296 Total non-current liabilities 272,078

245,134

37,568











Total liabilities 2,017,197

1,827,324

280,049











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 225

234

36 Additional paid-in capital 2,649,342

2,726,619

417,873 Retained earnings 1,944,938

868,800

133,149 Accumulated other comprehensive income 337,773

163,340

25,033 Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity 4,932,278

3,758,993

576,091 Noncontrolling interests 62,269

41,011

6,285











Total equity 4,994,547

3,800,004

582,376











Total liabilities and equity 7,011,744

5,627,328

862,425





























CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

















For The Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 612,003

365,098

271,217

41,566 Internet business 583,698

343,802

256,976

39,384 AI and others 28,305

21,296

14,241

2,183















Cost of revenues (a) (182,271)

(113,584)

(74,050)

(11,349) Gross profit 429,732

251,514

197,167

30,217















Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a) (153,530)

(117,627)

(85,161)

(13,051) Selling and marketing (a) (343,993)

(165,547)

(89,944)

(13,785) General and administrative (a) (174,899)

(91,021)

(87,312)

(13,381) Impairment of goodwill (545,665)

-

-

- Other operating income (expense) 7,910

(3,354)

(8,924)

(1,368) Total operating income and expenses (1,210,177)

(377,549)

(271,341)

(41,585)















Operating loss (780,445)

(126,035)

(74,174)

(11,368) Other income (expenses):













Interest income, net 18,849

7,228

2,077

318 Foreign exchange gain 5,478

32,690

22,203

3,403 (Loss) gain from equity method investments, net (322)

3,115

(7,883)

(1,208) Other (expense) income, net (151,665) - 378,297 - 102,286

15,676















(Loss) Income before taxes (908,105)

295,295

44,509

6,821 Income tax benefit (expenses) 36,927

(31,794)

23,441

3,592 Net (loss) income (871,178)

263,501

67,950

10,414 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (50,020)

4,333

(486)

(74) Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (821,158)

259,168

68,436

10,488















(Loss) Earnings per share













Basic (0.60)

0.18

0.05

0.01 Diluted (0.60)

0.18

0.05

0.01















(Loss) Earnings per ADS













Basic (5.98)

1.83

0.49

0.07 Diluted (5.98)

1.82

0.49

0.07















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 1,374,016,957

1,416,988,202

1,419,268,065

1,419,268,065 Diluted 1,374,016,957

1,421,872,320

1,421,488,309

1,421,488,309 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding













Basic 137,401,696

141,698,820

141,926,807

141,926,807 Diluted 137,401,696

142,187,232

142,148,831

142,148,831















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments (60,937)

(106,081)

(119,253)

(18,276) Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net 4,241

-

-

- Other comprehensive loss (56,696)

(106,081)

(119,253)

(18,276) Total comprehensive (loss) income (927,874)

157,420

(51,303)

(7,863) Less: Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (52,056)

3,563

(1,268)

(194) Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (875,818)

153,857

(50,034)

(7,668)































CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)



For The Three Months Ended





September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

366

352

54 Research and development

5,099

5,429

832 Selling and marketing

(1,120)

470

72 General and administrative

2,782

10,501

1,609 Total

7,127

16,752

2,567



CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )

































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

Result

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 271,217

-

271,217

41,566 Cost of revenues (74,050)

352

(73,698)

(11,295) Gross profit 197,167

352

197,519

30,271















Research and development (85,161)

5,429

(79,732)

(12,219) Selling and marketing (89,944)

470

(89,474)

(13,713) General and administrative (87,312)

10,501

(76,811)

(11,772) Other operating expense (8,924)

-

(8,924)

(1,368) Total operating income and expenses (271,341)

16,400

(254,941)

(39,072)















Operating loss (74,174)

16,752

(57,422)

(8,801) Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 68,436

16,752

85,188

13,056















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.05

0.01

0.06



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.49

0.12

0.60



Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.07

0.02

0.09





















































For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP





Result

Compensation

Result





RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenues 365,098

-

365,098



Cost of revenues (113,584)

366

(113,218)



Gross profit 251,514

366

251,880



















Research and development (117,627)

5,099

(112,528)



Selling and marketing (165,547)

(1,120)

(166,667)



General and administrative (91,021)

2,782

(88,239)



Other operating expense (3,354)

-

(3,354)



Total operating income and expenses (377,549)

6,761

(370,788)



















Operating loss (126,035)

7,127

(118,908)



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 259,168

7,127

266,295



















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.18

0.01

0.19



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.82

0.05

1.87





















































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP

Share-based

Impairment

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

of Goodwill

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues 612,003

-

-

612,003 Cost of revenues (182,271)

108

-

(182,163) Gross profit 429,732

108

-

429,840















Research and development (153,530)

15,995

-

(137,535) Selling and marketing (343,993)

1,058

-

(342,935) General and administrative (174,899)

14,155

-

(160,744) Impairment of goodwill (545,665)

-

545,665

- Other operating income 7,910

-

-

7,910 Total operating income and expenses (1,210,177)

31,208

545,665

(633,304)















Operating loss (780,445)

31,316

545,665

(203,464) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (821,158)

31,316

545,665

(244,177)















Diluted loss per ordinary share (RMB) (0.60)

0.02

0.40

(0.18) Diluted loss per ADS (RMB) (5.98)

0.23

3.97

(1.78)

















CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





















For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue 256,976

14,241

-

271,217

41,566 Operating profit (loss) 75,559

(132,981)

(16,752)

(74,174)

(11,368) Operating margin 29.4%

(933.8)%

-

(27.3)%

(27.3)%























For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 343,802

21,296

-

365,098



Operating profit (loss) 71,451

(190,358)

(7,127)

(126,035)



Operating margin 20.8%

(893.9)%

-

(34.5)%













































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019





Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 583,698

28,305

-

612,003



Operating loss (91,714)

(111,750)

(576,981)

(780,445)



Operating margin (15.7)%

(394.8)%

-

(127.5)%























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.









































CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















For The Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (821,158)

259,168

68,436

10,488 Add:













Income tax (benefits) expenses (36,927)

31,794

(23,441)

(3,592) Interest income, net (18,849)

(7,228)

(2,077)

(318) Depreciation and amortization 16,108

17,297

14,172

2,172 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (50,020)

4,333

(486)

(74) Other expense (income), net 146,509

(414,102)

(116,606)

(17,871) Share-based compensation 31,316

7,127

16,752

2,567 Impairment of goodwill 545,665

-

-



Adjusted EBITDA (187,356)

(101,611)

(43,250)

(6,628)

















CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)













For The Years Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 3,587,695

1,558,613

238,868 Internet business 3,444,573

1,471,867

225,574 AI and others 143,122

86,746

13,294











Cost of revenues (a) (1,241,932)

(449,031)

(68,817) Gross profit 2,345,763

1,109,582

170,051











Operating income and expenses:









Research and development (a) (787,329)

(470,412)

(72,094) Selling and marketing (a) (1,558,315)

(763,806)

(117,058) General and administrative (a) (587,457)

(400,794)

(61,424) Impairment of goodwill (545,665)

-

- Other operating income (expense) 22,091

(5,684)

(871) Total operating income and expenses (3,456,675)

(1,640,696)

(251,447)











Operating loss (1,110,912)

(531,115)

(81,396) Other income (expenses):









Interest income, net 110,010

35,655

5,464 Foreign exchange gain 49

39,393

6,037 Gain (loss) from equity method investments, net 19,781

(12,683)

(1,944) Other income, net 615,385

977,000

149,732











(Loss) Income before taxes (365,687)

508,250

77,893 Income tax expenses (7,904)

(97,090)

(14,880) Net (loss) income (373,591)

411,160

63,013 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (59,614)

(5,575)

(854) Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (313,977)

416,735

63,867











(Loss) Earnings per share









Basic (0.25)

0.31

0.05 Diluted (0.25)

0.30

0.05











(Loss) Earnings per ADS









Basic (2.51)

3.05

0.47 Diluted (2.51)

3.01

0.46











Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic 1,369,041,418

1,399,445,964

1,399,445,964 Diluted 1,369,041,418

1,418,004,484

1,418,004,484 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding









Basic 136,904,142

139,944,596

139,944,596 Diluted 136,904,142

141,800,448

141,800,448











Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil









Foreign currency translation adjustments 77,097

(167,476)

(25,667) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net 10,913

(7,250)

(1,111) Other comprehensive income (loss) 88,010

(174,726)

(26,778) Total comprehensive (loss) income (285,581)

236,435

36,235 Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (60,073)

(5,867)

(899) Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (225,508)

242,302

37,134























CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

For The Years Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD (a) Share-based compensation expenses









Cost of revenues 524

1,044

160 Research and development 59,771

29,091

4,458 Selling and marketing 3,818

(1,087)

(167) General and administrative 63,327

51,934

7,959 Total 127,440

80,982

12,410



























CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )









































For The Year Ended December 31, 2020





GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP





Result

Compensation

Result

Result





RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



Revenues 1,558,613

-

1,558,613

238,868



Cost of revenues (449,031)

1,044

(447,987)

(68,657)



Gross profit 1,109,582

1,044

1,110,626

170,211























Research and development (470,412)

29,091

(441,321)

(67,635)



Selling and marketing (763,806)

(1,087)

(764,893)

(117,225)



General and administrative (400,794)

51,934

(348,860)

(53,465)



Other operating expense (5,684)

-

(5,684)

(871)



Total operating income and expenses (1,640,696)

79,938

(1,560,758)

(239,196)























Operating loss (531,115)

80,982

(450,133)

(68,986)



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 416,735

80,982

497,717

76,279























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.30

0.06

0.36







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 3.01

0.57

3.59







Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.46

0.09

0.55

















































For The Year Ended December 31, 2019





GAAP

Share-based

Impairment

Non-GAAP





Result

Compensation

of Goodwill

Result





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenues 3,587,695

-

-

3,587,695



Cost of revenues (1,241,932)

524

-

(1,241,408)



Gross profit 2,345,763

524

-

2,346,287























Research and development (787,329)

59,771

-

(727,558)



Selling and marketing (1,558,315)

3,818

-

(1,554,497)



General and administrative (587,457)

63,327

-

(524,130)



Impairment of goodwill (545,665)

-

545,665

-



Other operating income 22,091

-

-

22,091



Total operating income and expenses (3,456,675)

126,916

545,665

(2,784,094)























Operating loss (1,110,912)

127,440

545,665

(437,807)



Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (313,977)

127,440

545,665

359,128























Diluted (loss) earnings per ordinary share (RMB) (0.25)

0.09

0.40

0.24



Diluted (loss) earnings per ADS (RMB) (2.51)

0.93

3.99

2.41

























CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)























For The Year Ended December 31, 2020



Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenue 1,471,867

86,746

-

1,558,613

238,868

Operating profit (loss) 190,428

(640,562)

(80,982)

(531,115)

(81,396)

Operating margin 12.9%

(738.4)%





(34.1)%

(34.1)%





























For The Year Ended December 31, 2019







Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated







RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB





Revenue 3,444,573

143,122

-

3,587,695





Operating loss (78,180)

(359,627)

(673,105)

(1,110,912)





Operating margin (2.3)%

(251.3)%





(31.0)%

















































* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.























CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















For The Years Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020



RMB

RMB

USD Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(313,977)

416,735

63,867 Add:











Income tax expense

7,904

97,090

14,880 Interest income, net

(110,010)

(35,655)

(5,464) Depreciation and amortization

65,461

68,545

10,505 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(59,614)

(5,575)

(854) Other income, net

(635,215)

(1,003,710)

(153,825) Share-based compensation

127,440

80,982

12,410 Impairment of goodwill

545,665

-

- Adjusted EBITDA

(372,346)

(381,588)

(58,481)















