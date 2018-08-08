Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE : CMCM ) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with strong global vision, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Total revenues[1] were RMB1,103.5 million ( US$166.8 million ), exceeding the Company's previous guidance range of RMB1,020.0 million to RMB1080.0 million .

Gross profit increased by 1.6% year over year to RMB752.1 million ( US$113.7 million ). Gross margin was 68.2% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 62.8% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 1.5% year over year to RMB752.2 million ( US$113.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.2% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 62.9% in the same period last year.

Operating profit increased to RMB127.9 million ( US$19.3 million ) from RMB66.2 million in the same period last year. Operating margin expanded to 11.6% from 5.6% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit increased to RMB142.6 million ( US$21.5 million ) from RMB90.4 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 12.9% from 7.7% in the same period last year.

Operating profit for utility products and related services increased by 32.5% year over year to RMB282.1 million ( US$42.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2018. Operating margin for utility products and related services expanded to 37.3% in the second quarter of 2018 from 26.7% in the same period last year.

The Company generated RMB21.7 million ( US$3.3 million ) of net cash from operating activities and RMB12.6 million ( US$1.9 million ) of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Operating Metric

The average number of global mobile monthly active users ("Mobile MAUs") was 540 million in the second quarter of 2018. The number of Mobile MAUs from markets outside of China , or overseas markets, accounted for 70.2% of the total number of Mobile MAUs in the second quarter of 2018.

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that the initiatives we have implemented to resume growth for our company are starting to bear fruit. In the second quarter of 2018, we reported better-than-expected total revenue. In the second half of 2018, we expect revenues to recover its sequential growth trends, primarily driven by growth in our mobile utility products business in the domestic market, growth in our mobile game business and the normal seasonality effect. In this quarter, revenues from mobile utility products in the domestic market grew substantially, primarily driven by our Clean Master application for the Chinese market, which reached over 30 million DAUs in June. In addition, our existing game portfolio has continued to achieve solid performance. Going forward, we expect our existing businesses in mobile utility products and mobile games will continue to grow steadily and generate healthy profits. Meanwhile, we are excited to further develop our new artificial intelligence ("A.I.") robotics products, with the help of Beijing OrionStar."

Mr. Vincent Jiang, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the continued profit and margin improvements during the second quarter of 2018, especially in our utility product and related services business driven by the strong performance of our mobile utility products in the domestic market. Going forward, we will remain committed to our ongoing efforts in optimizing the Company's cost structures and operating efficiency. We are confident that the strong cash flow generated by our existing business and our strong cash reserves will enable us to further expand into the A.I. space which we expect to be the key to our long term growth."

[1] Starting from January 1, 2018, Cheetah Mobile adopted a new revenue accounting standard (ASC 606), which reclassifies value added tax from the cost of revenues to net against revenues. To increase comparability of operating results and help investors better understand the Company's business performance and operating trends, 2017 net revenues have been used to calculate all percentage changes in revenues. 2017 net revenues are defined as gross revenues under legacy GAAP after the deduction of value added taxes, which is presented on the same basis as 2018 and going forward.

Second Quarter 2018 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB1,103.5 million (US$166.8 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 5.2% year over year to RMB756.1 million ( US$114.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year change was primarily due to (i) a decline in revenues from mobile utility products and related services business in the overseas markets as certain ad formats, i.e., ads on mobile phone lock screens, have been discontinued by the Company's overseas third-party advertising partners, and (ii) a decline in PC revenues as the internet traffic continued its migration from PC to mobile. This decrease was largely offset by an increase in revenues from the mobile utility products and related services business in China .

Revenues from the mobile entertainment business decreased by 10.2% year over year to RMB332.9 million ( US$50.3 million ). Revenues from mobile game business decreased by 9.2% year-over-year to RMB138.7 million ( US$21.0 million ), mainly due to a short-term delay in the release schedules of new titles in the second quarter of 2018, whereas revenues generated by the Company's existing game titles remained stable. Revenues from content-driven product decreased by 10.9% year over year to RMB194.2 million ( US$29.3 million ), mainly due to a decline in revenues from the News Republic application as the Company disposed of this operation in the fourth quarter of 2017, as well as a year-over-year decrease in revenues from Live.me. The decrease in Live.me revenues was primarily attributable to the year over year depreciation of US dollar against RMB in the second quarter of 2018 as most the revenues generated by Live.me were recognized in US dollars then reported in RMB.

By platform, revenues generated from the mobile business accounted for 87.5% of the Company's total revenues in the second quarter of 2018, up from 87.0% in the same period last year.

By region, revenues generated from the Chinese market constituted 41.1% of the Company's total revenues in the second quarter of 2018, up from 28.7% in the same period last year. The revenue growth in the Chinese market was attributable to a ramp-up of mobile utility products and related services in China.

Revenues generated from the overseas market constituted 58.9% of the Company's total revenues in the second quarter of 2018, decreased by 22.7% year over year to RMB649.6 million (US$98.2 million), mainly due to the impact of the removal of lock screen ads.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 19.8% year over year to RMB351.4 million (US$53.1 million) in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease resulted from reduced bandwidth and IDC costs associated with the Company's mobile utility applications in the overseas markets as well as lower amortization of intangible assets in the quarter as we had disposed News Republic and completed the amortization of MobPartner, which was acquired in April 2015. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 19.6% year over year to RMB351.3 million (US$53.1 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit increased by 1.6% year over year to RMB752.1 million (US$113.7 million). Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 1.5% year over year to RMB752.2 million (US$113.7 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 7.4% year over year to RMB624.2 million (US$94.3 million) in the second quarter of 2018. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 6.3% year over year to RMB609.6 million (US$92.1 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased by 7.1% year over year to RMB155.2 million ( US$23.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2018. The decreases were due to lower share-based compensation expenses and reduced R&D headcount associated with the Company's mobile utility application business in the overseas markets, and the disposal of News Republic. Non-GAAP R&D expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 2.8% year over year to RMB158.6 million ( US$24.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 10.5% year over year to RMB369.9 million ( US$55.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2018. The decreases were mainly due to decreased promotional activities for the Company's utility products in the overseas markets, and our mobile game business as we were delayed in the release schedules of new titles. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 10.0% year over year to RMB367.2 million ( US$55.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses remained relatively flat year over year to RMB100.1 million ( US$15.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, remained relatively flat year over year to RMB84.9 million ( US$12.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2018.

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets were RMB5.6 million ( US$0.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to a one-time non-cash write-down of intangible assets.

Operating profit increased by 93.2% to RMB127.9 million (US$19.3 million) from RMB66.2 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit increased by 57.7% to RMB142.6 million (US$21.5 million) from RMB90.4 million in the same period last year.

The Company has reported its operating profit along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017:

Operating profit for utility products and related services increased by 32.5% year over year to RMB282.1 million ( US$42.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2018 due to the optimization of the Company's cost and expense structure for this segment, and the increased revenue from mobile utility products and related services in China .

Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB98.6 million ( US$14.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2018, compared to an operating loss of RMB122.1 million in the same period last year. The reduced loss was mainly a result of reduced costs and expenses from the News Republic business, partially offset by the Company's increased investments in the Live.me operation.

Share-based compensation expenses decreased by 39.5% year over year to RMB14.6 million (US$2.2 million) in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease resulted from a combination of several factors. The Company employed an accelerated method to recognize share-based compensation expenses. In addition, a higher number of share-based awards were granted by the Company in earlier years than 2018.

Reversal of Impairment

The company's net reversed impairment was RMB14.5 million (US$2.2 million) in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to the disposal of certain long-term investment asset with consideration higher than its carry value.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB52.7 million (US$8.0 million) in the second quarter of 2018, which was primarily due to increases in fair value of certain long-term investments in the second quarter of 2018.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders increased by 180.0% year over year to RMB196.5 million (US$29.7 million) in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders increased by 123.7% year over year to RMB211.2 million (US$31.9 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted income per ADS was RMB1.29 (US$0.19) in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS was RMB1.39 (US$0.21) in the second quarter of 2018 from RMB0.64 in the same period last year.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased by 29.7% year over year to RMB164.2 million (US$24.8 million) in the second quarter of 2018.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3,515.0 million (US$531.2 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had a total of 1,426,649,639 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB1,290 million (US$194.9 million) and RMB1,350 million (US$204.0 million), representing a year-over-year increase of 10% to 15%. This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this release, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.6171 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2018, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Cheetah Mobile's consolidated financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Cheetah Mobile uses the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues reflects cost of revenues excluding the portion of share-based compensation expenses allocated to cost of revenues.

Non-GAAP gross profit reflects gross profit excluding the portion of share-based compensation expenses allocated to gross profit.

Non-GAAP operating income and expenses reflect operating income and expenses excluding the portion of share-based compensation expenses allocated to operating expenses.

Non-GAAP operating profit reflects operating profit excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders is net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-operating income and share-based compensation expenses.

Free cash flow is net cash generated by operating activities less capital expenditure.

The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and the use of Adjusted EBITDA add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance from the cash perspective. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" and "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)" at the end of this release.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") As of December 31, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,317,488 1,819,907 275,031 Restricted cash 90,149 5,899 891 Short-term investments 1,395,694 1,689,218 255,281 Accounts receivable 621,272 625,835 94,578 Prepayments and other current assets 918,243 845,969 127,849 Due from related parties 54,052 89,418 13,513 Total current assets 5,396,898 5,076,246 767,143 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 89,137 73,702 11,138 Intangible assets, net 70,225 62,327 9,419 Goodwill 634,157 640,464 96,789 Investment in equity investees 149,969 147,377 22,272 Other long term investments 1,002,721 1,196,545 180,826 Due from related parties 5,216 10,253 1,549 Deferred tax assets 57,642 62,888 9,504 Other non-current assets 42,966 39,606 5,985 Total non-current assets 2,052,033 2,233,162 337,482 Total assets 7,448,931 7,309,408 1,104,625 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank loans 336,304 - - Accounts payable 164,537 174,797 26,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,532,489 1,383,813 209,127 Due to related parties 81,810 44,376 6,706 Income tax payable 50,614 54,850 8,289 Total current liabilities 2,165,754 1,657,836 250,538 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 73,393 73,613 11,125 Other non-current liabilities 54,574 53,658 8,109 Total non-current liabilities 127,967 127,271 19,234 Total liabilities 2,293,721 1,785,107 269,772 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interests 649,246 667,573 100,886 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 229 230 35 Additional paid-in capital 2,644,043 2,674,546 404,187 Retained earnings 1,564,883 1,825,265 275,841 Accumulated other comprehensive income 84,206 135,397 20,462 Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity 4,293,361 4,635,438 700,525 Noncontrolling interests 212,603 221,290 33,442 Total equity 4,505,964 4,856,728 733,967 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 7,448,931 7,309,408 1,104,625

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues (a) 1,201,561 1,145,097 1,103,456 166,758 Utility products and related services 820,342 744,763 756,093 114,263 Mobile entertainment 371,034 392,452 332,907 50,310 Others 10,185 7,882 14,456 2,185 Cost of revenues (b) (461,089) (391,182) (351,360) (53,099) Gross profit 740,472 753,915 752,096 113,659 Operating income and expenses: Research and development (b) (166,983) (147,278) (155,202) (23,455) Selling and marketing (b) (413,116) (391,355) (369,914) (55,903) General and administrative (b) (99,996) (90,600) (100,107) (15,129) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (172) - (5,587) (844) Other operating income 6,022 11,679 6,660 1,006 Total operating income and expenses (674,245) (617,554) (624,150) (94,325) Operating profit 66,227 136,361 127,946 19,334 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 3,380 16,652 19,425 2,936 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (6,627) (12,829) 10,022 1,515 (Impairment) reversal of investment impairment - (58,000) 14,500 2,191 Losses from equity method investments, net (477) (2,739) (2,818) (426) Other income, net 15,517 500 52,666 7,959 Income before taxes 78,020 79,945 221,741 33,509 Income tax expenses (4,664) (5,042) (27,993) (4,230) Net income 73,356 74,903 193,748 29,279 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,157 4,906 (2,792) (422) Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 70,199 69,997 196,540 29,701 Earnings per share Basic 0.05 0.04 0.13 0.02 Diluted 0.05 0.04 0.13 0.02 Earnings per ADS Basic 0.48 0.43 1.33 0.20 Diluted 0.47 0.42 1.29 0.19 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 1,392,558,263 1,403,597,719 1,407,191,965 1,407,191,965 Diluted 1,430,957,071 1,452,802,118 1,452,195,012 1,452,195,012 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding Basic 139,255,826 140,359,772 140,719,197 140,719,197 Diluted 143,095,707 145,280,212 145,219,501 145,219,501 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil Foreign currency translation adjustments (38,948) (134,774) 188,530 28,491 Other comprehensive (loss) income (38,948) (134,774) 188,530 28,491 Total comprehensive income (loss) 34,408 (59,871) 382,278 57,770 Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to



noncontrolling interests 1,380 3,321 1,358 205 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to



Cheetah Mobile shareholders 33,028 (63,192) 380,920 57,565

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data) (a) On January 1, 2018, The Group adopted ASC 606, applying the modified retrospective method to contracts that were not completed as of January 1, 2018. Adoption did not have a material impact as of January 1, 2018. Results for reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018 are presented under ASC 606, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with historic accounting under ASC 605. As ASC 605 has been superseded by ASC 606 on this subject, value added tax was reclassified from the cost of revenues to net against revenues. Advertising-for-advertising barter transactions should be recorded at the fair value of the advertising received by reference to the fair value of advertising services provided to other customers. Revenues are recognized in the same amount with costs and expenses. Previously, such transactions were recorded at cost which was nil as no consideration was exchanged. The following table illustrates the effect of the adoption of ASC 606 by presenting a comparison of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as actually reported and as they would have been reported under ASC 605, without the adoption of ASC 606: For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB USD As reported 1,103,456 166,758 Add: value added taxes 27,638 4,177 Less: barter transactions 5,137 776 Without adoption of ASC 606 1,125,957 170,159 For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 (b) Share-based compensation expenses RMB RMB RMB USD Cost of revenues 872 (90) 90 14 Research and development 3,802 (6,143) (3,365) (509) Selling and marketing 4,956 302 2,683 405 General and administrative 14,552 14,850 15,225 2,301 Total 24,182 8,919 14,633 2,211

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, in'000, except for per share data and percentage) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP % of Net Share-based % of Net Non-GAAP % of Net Non-GAAP Result Revenues Compensation Revenues Result Revenues Result ($) Revenues 1,103,456 1,103,456 166,758 Cost of revenues (351,360) 31.8% 90 0.0% (351,270) 31.8% (53,085) Gross profit 752,096 68.2% 90 0.0% 752,186 68.2% 113,673 Research and development (155,202) 14.1% (3,365) 0.3% (158,567) 14.4% (23,964) Selling and marketing (369,914) 33.5% 2,683 0.2% (367,231) 33.3% (55,498) General and administrative (100,107) 9.1% 15,225 1.4% (84,882) 7.7% (12,828) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (5,587) 0.5% - 0.0% (5,587) 0.5% (844) Other operating income 6,660 0.6% - 0.0% 6,660 0.6% 1,006 Total operating income and expenses (624,150) 56.6% 14,543 1.3% (609,607) 55.2% (92,128) Operating profit 127,946 11.6% 14,633 1.3% 142,579 12.9% 21,545 Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 196,540 17.8% 14,633 1.3% 211,173 19.1% 31,913 Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.13 0.01 0.14 Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.29 0.10 1.39 Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.19 0.02 0.21 For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 GAAP % of Net Share-based % of Net Non-GAAP % of Net Result Revenues Compensation Revenues Result Revenues Revenues 1,145,097 1,145,097 Cost of revenues (391,182) 34.2% (90) 0.0% (391,272) 34.2% Gross profit 753,915 65.8% (90) 0.0% 753,825 65.8% Research and development (147,278) 12.9% (6,143) 0.5% (153,421) 13.4% Selling and marketing (391,355) 34.2% 302 0.0% (391,053) 34.2% General and administrative (90,600) 7.9% 14,850 1.3% (75,750) 6.6% Other operating income 11,679 1.0% - 0.0% 11,679 1.0% Total operating income and expenses (617,554) 53.9% 9,009 0.8% (608,545) 53.1% Operating profit 136,361 11.9% 8,919 0.8% 145,280 12.7% Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 69,997 6.1% 8,919 0.8% 78,916 6.9% Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.04 0.01 0.05 Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.42 0.06 0.48 For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 GAAP % of Net Share-based % of Net Non-GAAP % of Net Result Revenues Compensation Revenues Result Revenues Revenues 1,201,561 1,201,561 Cost of revenues (461,089) 38.4% 872 0.1% (460,217) 38.3% Gross profit 740,472 61.6% 872 0.1% 741,344 61.7% Research and development (166,983) 13.9% 3,802 0.3% (163,181) 13.6% Selling and marketing (413,116) 34.4% 4,956 0.4% (408,160) 34.0% General and administrative (99,996) 8.3% 14,552 1.2% (85,444) 7.1% Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (172) 0.0% - 0.0% (172) 0.0% Other operating income 6,022 0.5% - 0.0% 6,022 0.5% Total operating income and expenses (674,245) 56.1% 23,310 1.9% (650,935) 54.2% Operating profit 66,227 5.5% 24,182 2.0% 90,409 7.5% Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 70,199 5.8% 24,182 2.0% 94,381 7.9% Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.05 0.01 0.06 Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.47 0.17 0.64

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, in'000, except for percentage) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Utility Products



and



Related Services Mobile



Entertainment Others Unallocated* Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenue 756,093 332,907 14,456 - 1,103,456 166,758 Operating profit (loss) 282,090 (98,568) (40,943) (14,633) 127,946 19,334 Operating margin 37.3% (29.6)% (283.2)% 11.6% 11.6% For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Utility Products



and



Related Services Mobile



Entertainment Others Unallocated* Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenue 744,763 392,452 7,882 - 1,145,097 Operating profit (loss) 264,706 (75,046) (44,380) (8,919) 136,361 Operating margin 35.5% (19.1)% (563.1)% 11.9% For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Utility Products



and



Related Services Mobile



Entertainment Others Unallocated* Consolidated RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenue 820,342 371,034 10,185 - 1,201,561 Operating profit (loss) 212,849 (122,069) (371) (24,182) 66,227 Operating margin 25.9% (32.9)% (3.6)% 5.5% * Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, in '000) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB RMB USD Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 70,199 69,997 196,540 29,701 Add: Income tax expenses 4,664 5,042 27,993 4,230 Interest income, net (3,380) (16,652) (19,425) (2,936) Depreciation and amortization 36,166 23,472 21,573 3,260 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,157 4,906 (2,792) (422) Other non-operating (income) expense, net (8,413) 73,068 (74,370) (11,239) Share-based compensation 24,182 8,919 14,633 2,211 Adjusted EBITDA 126,575 168,752 164,152 24,805

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services (Unaudited, in '000) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB RMB USD PC 162,771 127,094 137,763 20,819 Mobile 1,038,790 1,018,003 965,693 145,939 Total 1,201,561 1,145,097 1,103,456 166,758

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets (Unaudited, in '000) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB RMB USD Domestic 358,655 447,620 453,837 68,585 Overseas 842,906 697,477 649,619 98,173 Total 1,201,561 1,145,097 1,103,456 166,758

