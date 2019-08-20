Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Management Commentaries

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter revenues exceeded the high end of our revenue guidance for the quarter. Notably, this revenue growth was driven by our mobile games and AI-related businesses. During the quarter, revenues from our mobile games business increased by 109% year over year while revenues from AI and other businesses increased by 236% year over year. These robust growth performances are a testament to our continuous product enhancement and innovation. By leveraging our massive user base and cash generated from our utility product business, we have increasingly streamlined our operations to bolster these two growing business segments. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest heavily in our AI-related business to build our growth engine over the long-term in a new technological era."

Mr. Vincent Jiang, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the quarter, our utility products and related services continued to generate a solid profit of RMB121 million while losses from the mobile entertainment business continued to narrow. As of June 30, 2019, we had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments of US$488 million, and long-term investments of US$287 million. Looking ahead, we are confident in our long-term growth prospects and believe that our strong cash generation capabilities in utilities products and related services and games, combined with our healthy cash balance, will enable us to continue expanding into the AI space through the integration of AI technology and innovative product design."

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Metric

The average number of global mobile monthly active users ("Mobile MAUs") was 376.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The number of Mobile MAUs from markets outside of China, or overseas markets, accounted for 74.2% of the total number of Mobile MAUs in the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB970.1 million (US$141.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, decreasing by 12.1% year over year.

Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 44.0% year over year to RMB423.5 million (US$61.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the slowdown of the Company's overseas mobile utility business, resulting from the negative publicity caused by a news article from 2018, and the softness of the domestic advertising industry in 2019.



Revenues from the mobile entertainment business increased by 49.6% year over year to RMB498.0 million (US$72.5million), driven by the growth of both the Company's mobile games business and LiveMe business.

Revenues from the mobile games business increased by 108.5% year over year to RMB289.2 million ( US$42.1 million ) in the quarter. This increase was mainly attributable to the strong performance of Bricks n Balls, which began to ramp up in the middle of July 2018 , as well as several new casual games launched earlier in the year. In addition, the Company's flagship titles, including Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line, also exhibited strong performance throughout the quarter.

( ) in the quarter. This increase was mainly attributable to the strong performance of Bricks n Balls, which began to ramp up in the middle of , as well as several new casual games launched earlier in the year. In addition, the Company's flagship titles, including Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line, also exhibited strong performance throughout the quarter. Revenues from LiveMe increased by 7.5% year over year to RMB208.8 million ( US$30.4 million ). The increase was primarily driven by higher average revenue per paying user. LiveMe introduced several new features in the quarter to enhance user interaction, competition, and engagement.



AI and other revenues grew by 236.2% year over year to RMB48.6 million (US$7.1 million), mainly driven by the sales of Cheetah Translator, the Company's AI-based interpretation device.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 6.9% year over year to RMB327.0 million (US$47.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease resulted from the reduced traffic acquisition costs associated with the Company's third-party advertising platform business, partially offset by increases in both content and channel costs in relation to the Company's mobile game business as well as costs associated with the Company's AI business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 7.0% year over year to RMB326.8 million (US$47.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit decreased by 14.5% year over year to RMB643.2 million (US$93.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 14.5% year over year to RMB643.3 million (US$93.7 million). Gross margin was 66.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 68.2% in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 68.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses increased by 12.0% year over year to RMB698.9 million (US$101.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 9.1% year over year to RMB665.1 million (US$96.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019.



Research and development (R&D) expenses increased by 36.2% year over year to RMB211.4 million ( US$30.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to higher share-based compensation expenses and an increased R&D headcount in relation to the Company's mobile games and AI-related businesses. Non-GAAP R&D expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 24.7% year over year to RMB197.8 million ( US$28.8 million ) in the second quarter of 2019.

expenses increased by 36.2% year over year to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily attributable to higher share-based compensation expenses and an increased R&D headcount in relation to the Company's mobile games and AI-related businesses. Non-GAAP R&D expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 24.7% year over year to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 3.2% year over year to RMB381.8 million ( US$55.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly a result of the Company's increased promotional efforts for its new mobile games. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.8% year over year to RMB381.2 million ( US$55.5 million ) in the second quarter of 2019.

increased by 3.2% year over year to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was mainly a result of the Company's increased promotional efforts for its new mobile games. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.8% year over year to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses increased by 17.5% year over year to RMB117.6 million ( US$17.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2019. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in professional service fees, and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 15.5% year over year to RMB98.0 million ( US$14.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2019.



Operating loss was RMB55.7 million (US$8.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to an operating profit of RMB127.9 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB21.8 million (US$3.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a Non-GAAP operating income of RMB142.6 million in the same period last year.

The Company has reported its operating profit (loss) along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017:



Operating profit for utility products and related services was RMB121.1 million ( US$17.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, decreasing from RMB282.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to the revenue decrease.

was ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, decreasing from in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to the revenue decrease. Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB68.4 million ( US$10.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to operating loss of RMB98.6 million in the same period last year. The reduced losses were mainly attributable to the increasing operational leverage and stricter cost and expense management for LiveMe, as well as the improved operating profits for the Company's flagship games, partially offset by initiatives to launch new titles.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB34.0 million (US$4.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB14.6 million in the same period last year, as the Company granted a certain number of restricted shares to employees.



OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB33.8 million (US$4.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, which was primarily due to increases in fair value of certain long-term investments, including our investments in Codemao, a Chinese online education platform that teaches programming to children, and SuperAtom, an online finance platform focusing on the southeastern Asia markets, in the second quarter of 2019.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB48.5 million (US$7.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB82.5 million (US$12.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019.



NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB0.28 (US$0.04) in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS was RMB0.52 (US$0.08) in the second quarter of 2019.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3,351.4 million (US$488.2 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total of 1,433,343,199 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.



RECENT UPDATES

LiveMe to Amend its Share Incentive Plan

To better incentivize LiveMe's key employees amid increasingly fierce competition throughout the live streaming and short-form video market, both LiveMe's board of directors and Cheetah Mobile's board of directors have approved LiveMe to (i) amend its share incentive plan to increase the number of shares to be issued under the current plan and (ii) issue a certain number of new shares into a trust under the plan for the benefit of current and future recipients of LiveMe's share incentive awards. The amendment of the plan and the issuance of new shares will become effective on September 30, 2019.

As a result, Cheetah Mobile will no longer hold the majority voting power in LiveMe and will cease to consolidate LiveMe's financial results into the Company's consolidated financial statements starting the fourth quarter of 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

On September 13, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$100 million of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months. The Company funded repurchases made under this program from its available cash balance. As of August 19, 2019, the Company had repurchased approximately 4.5 million ADSs for approximately US$32 million under this program.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB940 million (US$137 million) and RMB980 million (US$143 million). This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this release, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2, Bricks n Balls, and live streaming product LiveMe. The Company provides its advertising customers, which include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks through which advertisers place their advertisements, with direct access to highly targeted mobile users and global promotional channels. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Cheetah Mobile's consolidated financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Cheetah Mobile uses the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues reflects cost of revenues excluding the portion of share-based compensation expenses allocated to cost of revenues.

Non-GAAP gross profit reflects gross profit excluding the portion of share-based compensation expenses allocated to gross profit.

Non-GAAP operating income and expenses reflect operating income and expenses excluding the portion of share-based compensation expenses allocated to operating expenses.

Non-GAAP operating profit reflects operating profit excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders is net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-operating income and share-based compensation expenses.

Free cash flow is net cash generated by operating activities less capital expenditure.

The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and the use of Adjusted EBITDA add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance from the cash perspective. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" and "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)" at the end of this release.



CHEETAH MOBILE INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")













As of

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 2,783,843

1,928,068

280,855 Restricted cash 6,133

2,657

387 Short-term investments 930,610

1,420,652

206,941 Accounts receivable 655,261

537,329

78,271 Prepayments and other current assets 1,064,714

1,198,326

174,556 Due from related parties 126,990

250,607

36,505 Total current assets 5,567,551

5,337,639

777,515











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 63,919

66,575

9,698 Right-of-use assets, net* -

210,267

30,629 Intangible assets, net 48,421

64,687

9,423 Goodwill 617,837

629,583

91,709 Investment in equity investees 151,533

165,690

24,135 Other long term investments 1,697,510

1,803,940

262,773 Due from related parties 21,139

16,878

2,459 Deferred tax assets 88,896

129,085

18,803 Other non-current assets 35,830

36,177

5,269 Total non-current assets 2,725,085

3,122,882

454,898











Total assets 8,292,636

8,460,521

1,232,413











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 171,055

163,490

23,815 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,514,642

1,355,760

197,489 Due to related parties 37,298

37,516

5,465 Income tax payable 112,770

100,745

14,675 Total current liabilities 1,835,765

1,657,511

241,444











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 110,291

116,920

17,031 Other non-current liabilities* 64,185

279,579

40,724 Total non-current liabilities 174,476

396,499

57,755











Total liabilities 2,010,241

2,054,010

299,199











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 687,847

708,534

103,210











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 230

231

34 Treasury stock (221,932)

(221,932)

(32,328) Additional paid-in capital 2,742,893

2,801,117

408,029 Retained earnings 2,705,970

2,740,847

399,249 Accumulated other comprehensive income 249,304

266,821

38,867 Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity 5,476,465

5,587,084

813,851 Noncontrolling interests 118,083

110,893

16,153











Total equity 5,594,548

5,697,977

830,004











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 8,292,636

8,460,521

1,232,413























* On January 1, 2019, the company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative

periods.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

















For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 1,103,456

1,085,628

970,145

141,318 Utility products and related services 756,093

497,933

423,524

61,694 Mobile entertainment 332,907

556,230

498,021

72,545 AI and others 14,456

31,465

48,600

7,079















Cost of revenues (a) (351,360)

(366,931)

(326,982)

(47,630) Gross profit 752,096

718,697

643,163

93,688















Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a) (155,202)

(196,938)

(211,369)

(30,789) Selling and marketing (a) (369,914)

(436,629)

(381,818)

(55,618) General and administrative (a) (100,107)

(105,829)

(117,644)

(17,137) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (5,587)

-

-

- Other operating income 6,660

3,002

11,957

1,742 Total operating income and expenses (624,150)

(736,394)

(698,874)

(101,802)















Operating profit (loss) 127,946

(17,697)

(55,711)

(8,114) Other income (expense):













Interest income, net 19,425

31,617

31,988

4,660 Foreign exchange gain (loss) , net 10,022

(5,373)

1,280

186 (Loss) Gain from equity method investments, net (2,818)

6,141

10,566

1,539 Other income, net 67,166

432

33,766

4,919















Income before taxes 221,741

15,120

21,889

3,190 Income tax expenses (benefits) (27,993)

(12,434)

24,422

3,557 Net income 193,748

2,686

46,311

6,747 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,792)

(4,428)

(2,220)

(323) Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 196,540

7,114

48,531

7,070















Earnings (Losses) per share













Basic 0.13

0.00

0.03

0.00 Diluted 0.13

0.00

0.03

0.00















Earnings (Losses) per ADS













Basic 1.33

(0.02)

0.28

0.04 Diluted 1.29

(0.02)

0.28

0.04















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 1,407,191,965

1,365,622,524

1,367,557,150

1,367,557,150 Diluted 1,452,195,012

1,392,184,524

1,388,236,454

1,388,236,454 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding













Basic 140,719,197

136,562,252

136,755,715

136,755,715 Diluted 145,219,501

139,218,452

138,823,645

138,823,645















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments 188,530

(82,541)

93,367

13,600 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net -

3,498

3,872

564 Other comprehensive income (loss) 188,530

(79,043)

97,239

14,164 Total comprehensive income (loss) 382,278

(76,357)

143,550

20,911 Less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 1,358

(4,271)

(1,698)

(247) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders 380,920

(72,086)

145,248

21,158

















CHEETAH MOBILE INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)











(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

















For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 (a) Share-based compensation expenses RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues 90

159

143

21 Research and development (3,365)

16,512

13,578

1,978 Selling and marketing 2,683

2,827

593

86 General and administrative 15,225

7,153

19,640

2,861 Total 14,633

26,651

33,954

4,946

















CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

























Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

























(Unaudited, in'000, except for per share data and percentage)





























For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net

Non-GAAP

Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues

Result ($) Revenues 970,145













970,145





141,318 Cost of revenues (326,982)

33.7%

143

0.0%

(326,839)

33.7%

(47,609) Gross profit 643,163

66.3%

143

0.0%

643,306

66.3%

93,709



























Research and development (211,369)

21.8%

13,578

1.4%

(197,791)

20.4%

(28,811) Selling and marketing (381,818)

39.4%

593

0.1%

(381,225)

39.3%

(55,532) General and administrative (117,644)

12.1%

19,640

2.0%

(98,004)

10.1%

(14,276) Other operating income 11,957

1.2%

-

0.0%

11,957

1.2%

1,742 Total operating income and expenses (698,874)

72.0%

33,811

3.5%

(665,063)

68.6%

(96,877)



























Operating loss (55,711)

5.7%

33,954

3.5%

(21,757)

2.2%

(3,168) Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 48,531

5.0%

33,954

3.5%

82,485

8.5%

12,015



























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.03





0.02





0.05







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.28





0.24





0.52







Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.04





0.04





0.08





























































































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2019





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net





Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues



Revenues 1,085,628













1,085,628







Cost of revenues (366,931)

33.8%

159

0.0%

(366,772)

33.8%



Gross profit 718,697

66.2%

159

0.0%

718,856

66.2%































Research and development (196,938)

18.1%

16,512

1.5%

(180,426)

16.6%



Selling and marketing (436,629)

40.2%

2,827

0.3%

(433,802)

40.0%



General and administrative (105,829)

9.7%

7,153

0.7%

(98,676)

9.1%



Other operating income 3,002

0.3%

-

0.0%

3,002

0.3%



Total operating income and expenses (736,394)

67.8%

26,492

2.4%

(709,902)

65.4%































Operating (loss) profit (17,697)

1.6%

26,651

2.5%

8,954

0.8%



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 7,114

0.7%

26,651

2.5%

33,765

3.1%































Diluted (losses) earnings per ordinary share (RMB) (0.00)





0.02





0.02







Diluted (losses) earnings per ADS (RMB) (0.02)





0.19





0.17





























































































For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net





Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues



Revenues 1,103,456













1,103,456







Cost of revenues (351,360)

31.8%

90

0.0%

(351,270)

31.8%



Gross profit 752,096

68.2%

90

0.0%

752,186

68.2%































Research and development (155,202)

14.1%

(3,365)

0.3%

(158,567)

14.4%



Selling and marketing (369,914)

33.5%

2,683

0.2%

(367,231)

33.3%



General and administrative (100,107)

9.1%

15,225

1.4%

(84,882)

7.7%



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (5,587)

0.5%

-

0.0%

(5,587)

0.5%



Other operating income 6,660

0.6%

-

0.0%

6,660

0.6%



Total operating income and expenses (624,150)

56.6%

14,543

1.3%

(609,607)

55.2%































Operating profit 127,946

11.6%

14,633

1.3%

142,579

12.9%



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 196,540

17.8%

14,633

1.3%

211,173

19.1%































Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.13





0.01





0.14







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.29





0.10





1.39









CHEETAH MOBILE INC.



















Information about Segment



















(Unaudited, in'000, except for percentage)























For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019



Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile

Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB USD Revenue 423,524

498,021

48,600

-

970,145 141,318 Operating profit (loss) 121,079

(68,398)

(74,438)

(33,954)

(55,711) (8,114) Operating margin 28.6%

(13.7)%

(153.2)%





(5.7)% (5.7)%

























For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile

Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue 497,933

556,230

31,465

-

1,085,628

Operating profit (loss) 123,175

(44,148)

(70,073)

(26,651)

(17,697)

Operating margin 24.7%

(7.9)%

(222.7)%





(1.6)%















































For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018



Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile

Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue 756,093

332,907

14,456

-

1,103,456

Operating profit (loss) 282,090

(98,568)

(40,943)

(14,633)

127,946

Operating margin 37.3%

(29.6)%

(283.2)%





11.6%























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.









