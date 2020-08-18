Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter revenue came in ahead of management's expectations despite the unfavorable macro environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. We have shifted our business focus from overseas markets to the domestic market. As a result, non-GAAP operating losses continued to narrow in the quarter on a sequential basis. Specifically, the second quarter of 2020 was the third straight quarter in which our non-GAAP operating losses reduced since the third quarter of 2019. In addition, our non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB243.9 million in the quarter as we disposed of our remaining stake in Bytedance, while our number of AI-related robotics products in shopping malls grew to approximately 7,000 by the end of the second quarter. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on the domestic market and our AI-related business in shopping malls to build a new growth engine for Cheetah Mobile over the long run."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continued to streamline our operations and optimize our cost and expense structures for our mobile internet business and AI-related business during the second quarter of 2020. As a result, total cost and expenses decreased by 44.3% year over year and 15.2% quarter over quarter in the second quarter. Our cost savings helped us to expand our gross margin and reduce our non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter. In addition, Cheetah Mobile has a very strong balance sheet. Backed by our clear, strategic focus, strict cost saving measures, and strong cash position, we are confident in our ability to improve our financial condition in the coming quarters."

Second Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB394.2 million (US$55.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 59.4% year over year. Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe, total revenues decreased by 48.2% year over year in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 53.9% year over year to RMB195.4 million (US$27.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets, (ii) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market, and (iii) a decline in PC-related revenues. In the second quarter of 2020, approximately 64.6% of the Company's revenues from its utility products and related services business were generated from advertising while the remaining portion of revenues were generated from other sources, such as anti-virus software sales and office software sales.

Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets decreased by 68.4% year over year to RMB41.5 million in second quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaborations with Google since February 2020. On February 21, 2020, the Company announced that the Company's Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts had been disabled, which adversely affected its ability to attract new users and generate revenue from Google.

Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market decreased by 70.7% year over year to RMB54.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of the headwinds in the domestic online advertising market. During the quarter, a large portion of the Company's advertising clients located in major cities, such as Beijing, were negatively impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and thus reduced their online advertising and marketing budgets. As a result, revenues generated by the Company from online marketing services were materially impacted in the period.

PC-related revenues decreased by 7.0% year over year to RMB99.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 as internet traffic in China continued to migrate from PCs to mobile devices.

Revenues from the mobile entertainment business decrease by 64.0% year over year to RMB179.4 million (US$25.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe, revenues from the mobile games business decreased by 38.0% year over year to RMB179.4 million (US$25.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaborations with Google since February 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, approximately 54.7% of the Company's revenues from its mobile games business were generated from advertising while the remaining portion of revenues were generated from in-game purchases.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 65.2% year over year to RMB113.7 million (US$16.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe and reduced bandwidth and cloud service costs in overseas markets. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 65.3% year over year to RMB113.4 million (US$16.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 56.4% year over year to RMB280.5 million (US$39.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 56.4% year over year to RMB280.8 million (US$39.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 71.2% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 66.3% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.2% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 66.3% in the same period last year.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 33.7% year over year to RMB463.4 million (US$65.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 37.8% year over year to RMB413.5 million (US$58.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Research and development expenses decreased by 40.8% year over year to RMB125.0 million (US$17.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business in overseas markets as the Company chose to shift its focus from overseas markets to the domestic market. This decrease was also due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 42.8% year over year to RMB113.2 million (US$16.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 46.2% year over year to RMB205.6 million (US$29.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's mobile apps in overseas markets, in particular, mobile games. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 46.3% year over year to RMB204.8 million (US$29.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 13.8% year over year to RMB133.8 million (US$18.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 1.6% year over year to RMB96.5 million (US$13.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating loss was RMB182.9 million (US$25.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of RMB55.7 million in the same period last year and an operating loss of RMB148.0 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB132.7 million (US$18.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB21.8 million in the same period last year and a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB141.1 million in the previous quarter.

The Company has reported its operating profit (loss) along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017:

  • Operating profit for utility products and related services was RMB56.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB121.1 million in the same period last year due to the 53.9% year-over-year decrease in revenues generated from the Company's utility products and related services business. Cost and expenses for the Company's utility products and related services decreased by 54.1% year over year in the second quarter of 2020. These decreases were primarily due to the reduction in overseas markets expenditures as the Company shifted its focus to the domestic market. 
  • Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB20.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB68.4 million in the same period last year and RMB36.4 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year reduction in operating loss was mainly attributable to the deconsolidation of LiveMe, while the quarter-over-quarter reduction in operating loss resulted from the Company's decision to shift its focus from overseas markets to the domestic market.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB50.2 million (US$7.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB34.0 million in the same period last year.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB453.5 million (US$64.2 million) in the second quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to the disposal of equity ownership in Bytedance Ltd.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB193.7 million (US$27.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB48.5 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB243.9 million (US$34.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB82.5 million in the same period last year.

NET INCOME/LOSS PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.38 (US$0.20) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB0.28 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.74 (US$0.25) in second quarter of 2020, compared to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.52 in the same period last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3,202.4 million (US$453.3 million). 

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a total of 1,398,070,159 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB310 million (US$43.9 million) and RMB360 million (US$51.0 million). This amount reflects the fact that LiveMe's revenues will no longer be included in the Company's revenues as well as the Company's current and preliminary expectations, which assume that the COVID-19 situation will not cause any significant disruptions to its operations throughout the remainder of the third quarter.

Recent Development

On July 9, 2020, the Company used cash from its balance sheet to pay a special cash dividend of US$1.44 per ADS to its shareholders. The aggregate amount of the cash dividends was about US$200 million.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2 and Bricks n Balls. The Company's advertising customers include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks. Through the Company's advertising products, advertisers can promote their products and services to a wide range of mobile users. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill
  • Non-GAAP diluted income/loss per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")







As of

 December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

983,004

2,414,931

341,811

Restricted cash

2,638

1,185

168

Short-term investments

1,369,118

786,292

111,292

Accounts receivable

469,276

322,122

45,593

Prepayments and other current assets

936,109

1,095,753

155,094

Due from related parties

233,255

225,942

31,980

Total current assets

3,993,400

4,846,225

685,938






Non-current assets:




Property and equipment, net

103,397

96,099

13,602

Right-of-use assets, net

183,563

158,225

22,395

Intangible assets, net 

44,476

43,879

6,211

Investment in equity investees

194,473

197,317

27,928

Other long term investments

2,322,251

1,866,744

264,220

Due from related parties

25,533

27,168

3,845

Deferred tax assets

31,951

54,514

7,716

Other non-current assets

112,700

115,217

16,308

Total non-current assets

3,018,344

2,559,163

362,225






Total assets

7,011,744

7,405,388

1,048,163






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities: 




Bank loans

-

70,795

10,020

Accounts payable

87,524

72,506

10,263

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,504,728

2,103,133

297,679

Due to related parties

92,210

1,027,607

145,448

Income tax payable

60,657

31,407

4,445

Total current liabilities

1,745,119

3,305,448

467,855






Non-current liabilities: 




Deferred tax liabilities

82,847

66,767

9,450

Other non-current liabilities

189,231

324,210

45,889

Total non-current liabilities

272,078

390,977

55,339






Total liabilities

2,017,197

3,696,425

523,194






Shareholders' equity:




Ordinary shares

225

233

33

Additional paid-in capital

2,649,342

2,720,260

385,028

Retained earnings

1,944,938

546,962

77,417

Accumulated other comprehensive income

337,773

387,120

54,793

Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

4,932,278

3,654,575

517,271

Noncontrolling interests

62,269

54,388

7,698






Total equity

4,994,547

3,708,963

524,969






Total liabilities and equity

7,011,744

7,405,388

1,048,163

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)






(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)









For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

970,145

528,088

394,210

55,797

Utility products and related services 

423,524

210,838

195,361

27,652

Mobile entertainment

498,021

285,492

179,398

25,392

AI and others

48,600

31,758

19,451

2,753








Cost of revenues (a)

(326,982)

(147,736)

(113,661)

(16,088)

Gross profit

643,163

380,352

280,549

39,709








Operating income and expenses: 






Research and development (a)

(211,369)

(142,588)

(125,036)

(17,698)

Selling and marketing (a) 

(381,818)

(302,753)

(205,562)

(29,095)

General and administrative (a) 

(117,644)

(88,621)

(133,840)

(18,944)

Other operating income, net

11,957

5,596

998

141

Total operating income and expenses

(698,874)

(528,366)

(463,440)

(65,596)








Operating loss

(55,711)

(148,014)

(182,891)

(25,887)

Other income (expenses):






Interest income, net

31,988

17,854

8,496

1,203

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

1,280

(12,091)

(3,409)

(483)

Gain (loss) from equity method investments, net

10,566

(2,463)

(5,452)

(772)

Other income, net

33,766

42,868

453,549

64,196








Income (loss) before taxes

21,889

(101,846)

270,293

38,257

Income tax benefits (expenses)

24,422

(6,539)

(82,198)

(11,634)

Net income (loss)

46,311

(108,385)

188,095

26,623

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 

(2,220)

(3,796)

(5,626)

(796)

Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

48,531

(104,589)

193,721

27,419








Earnings (losses) per share






Basic 

0.03

(0.08)

0.14

0.02

Diluted 

0.03

(0.08)

0.14

0.02








Earnings (losses) per ADS






Basic 

0.28

(0.76)

1.41

0.20

Diluted 

0.28

(0.76)

1.38

0.20








Weighted average number of shares outstanding






Basic 

1,367,557,150

1,378,171,071

1,383,251,669

1,383,251,669

Diluted 

1,388,236,454

1,378,171,071

1,405,836,201

1,405,836,201

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding






Basic 

136,755,715

137,817,107

138,325,167

138,325,167

Diluted 

138,823,645

137,817,107

140,583,620

140,583,620








Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil






Foreign currency translation adjustments

93,367

59,974

(2,116)

(300)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net

3,872

(7,250)

-

-

Other comprehensive income (loss)

97,239

52,724

(2,116)

(300)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

143,550

(55,661)

185,979

26,323

Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,698)

(2,735)

(5,426)

(768)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

145,248

(52,925)

191,405

27,091

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)





(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)









For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

(a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Cost of revenues

143

96

230

33

Research and development

13,578

6,737

11,826

1,674

Selling and marketing

593

(1,222)

785

111

General and administrative

19,640

1,292

37,359

5,288

Total

33,954

6,903

50,200

7,106

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.






Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results






(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )

















For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

GAAP

Share-based 

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

Result

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

394,210

-

394,210

55,797

Cost of revenues

(113,661)

230

(113,431)

(16,055)

Gross profit

280,549

230

280,779

39,742








Research and development 

(125,036)

11,826

(113,210)

(16,024)

Selling and marketing 

(205,562)

785

(204,777)

(28,984)

General and administrative 

(133,840)

37,359

(96,481)

(13,656)

Other operating income

998

-

998

141

Total operating income and expenses

(463,440)

49,970

(413,470)

(58,523)








Operating loss

(182,891)

50,200

(132,691)

(18,781)

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

193,721

50,200

243,921

34,525








Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.14

0.04

0.17

Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

1.38

0.36

1.74

Diluted earnings per ADS (USD)

0.20

0.05

0.25


























For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020


GAAP

Share-based 

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

528,088

-

528,088

Cost of revenues

(147,736)

96

(147,640)

Gross profit

380,352

96

380,448









Research and development 

(142,588)

6,737

(135,851)

Selling and marketing 

(302,753)

(1,222)

(303,975)

General and administrative 

(88,621)

1,292

(87,329)

Other operating income

5,596

-

5,596

Total operating income and expenses

(528,366)

6,807

(521,559)









Operating loss

(148,014)

6,903

(141,111)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(104,589)

6,903

(97,686)









Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.08)

0.01

(0.07)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(0.76)

0.05

(0.71)


























For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019


GAAP

Share-based 

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

970,145

-

970,145

Cost of revenues

(326,982)

143

(326,839)

Gross profit

643,163

143

643,306









Research and development 

(211,369)

13,578

(197,791)

Selling and marketing 

(381,818)

593

(381,225)

General and administrative 

(117,644)

19,640

(98,004)

Other operating income

11,957

-

11,957

Total operating income and expenses

(698,874)

33,811

(665,063)









Operating loss

(55,711)

33,954

(21,757)

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

48,531

33,954

82,485









Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.03

0.02

0.05

Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

0.28

0.24

0.52

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.










Information about Segment 










(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)













For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020


Utility Products
and
Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others 

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenue

195,361

179,398

19,451

-

394,210

55,797

Operating profit (loss)

56,460

(20,851)

(168,300)

(50,200)

(182,891)

(25,887)

Operating margin

28.9%

(11.6)%

(865.3)%

-

(46.4)%

(46.4)%














For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020


Utility Products
and
Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others 

Unallocated*

Consolidated


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue

210,838

285,492

31,758

-

528,088

Operating profit (loss)

44,169

(36,359)

(148,921)

(6,903)

(148,014)

Operating margin

20.9%

(12.7)%

(468.9)%

-

(28.0)%


























For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019


Utility Products
and
Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others 

Unallocated*

Consolidated


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue

423,524

498,021

48,600

-

970,145

Operating profit (loss)

121,079

(68,398)

(74,438)

(33,954)

(55,711)

Operating margin

28.6%

(13.7)%

(153.2)%

-

(5.7)%













* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.






Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))














For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

48,531

(104,589)

193,721

27,419

Add:






Income tax (benefits) expenses

(24,422)

6,539

82,198

11,634

Interest income, net

(31,988)

(17,854)

(8,496)

(1,203)

Depreciation and amortization

16,809

18,548

18,528

2,622

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 

(2,220)

(3,796)

(5,626)

(796)

Other income, net

(45,612)

(28,314)

(444,688)

(62,941)

Share-based compensation 

33,954

6,903

50,200

7,106

Adjusted EBITDA

(4,948)

(122,563)

(114,163)

(16,159)

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.





Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))










For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

PC

142,346

117,502

118,343

16,750

Mobile

827,799

410,586

275,867

39,047

Total

970,145

528,088

394,210

55,797

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.





Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))










For The Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Domestic

382,396

234,335

163,589

23,155

Overseas

587,749

293,753

230,621

32,642

Total

970,145

528,088

394,210

55,797

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile Inc

