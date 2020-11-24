Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the third quarter of 2020, our revenue came in ahead of management's revenue guidance. However, we still face challenges in growing our total revenues in the coming quarters due to the unfavorable environment in overseas markets. On the other hand, we don't expect our AI-related robotics business to generate significant revenues in the foreseeable future. During the third quarter of 2020, we continued to streamline our operations and cut our costs and expenses. In the quarter, our gross margin expanded to 69% from 60% in the same period last year. Our operating loss narrowed to RMB126 million from RMB257 million in the same period last year. By segment, both the operating profits for our utility products and related services and our mobile entertainment business improved year-over-year in the quarter. Looking ahead, we will continue to streamline our mobile Internet business, focus on the domestic market, and invest in our AI-related robotic business to create a long-term growth engine."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continued to create shareholder value. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company disposed certain business and assets, which boosted our earnings. Our net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB259 million in the third quarter of 2020. More importantly, Cheetah Mobile's balance sheet remains strong. As of September 30, 2020, we had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments of US$235 million. Additionally, we had long-term investments of US$332 million."

Third Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB365.1 million (US$53.8 million) in the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 60.3% year over year. Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe, total revenues decreased by 46.7% year over year in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 47.3% year over year to RMB186.1 million (US$27.4 million) in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets, (ii) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market, and (iii) a decline in PC-related revenues. In the third quarter of 2020, approximately 65.4% of the Company's revenues from its utility products and related services business were generated from advertising while the remaining portion of revenues were generated from other sources, such as user subscription services, anti-virus software sales and office software sales.

Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets decreased by 72% year over year to RMB39 million in third quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaborations with Google since February 2020. On February 21, 2020, the Company announced that the Company's Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts had been disabled, which adversely affected its ability to attract new users and generate revenue from Google.

Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market decreased by 52% year over year to RMB58 million in the third quarter of 2020. This year-over-year decrease was primarily as a result of the headwinds in the domestic online advertising market.

PC-related revenues decreased by 10% year over year to RMB90 million in the third quarter of 2020 as internet traffic continued to migrate from PCs to mobile devices.

Revenues from the mobile entertainment business decrease by 70.4% year over year to RMB157.7 million (US$23.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe, revenues from the mobile games business decreased by 47.0% year over year to RMB157.7 million (US$23.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaborations with Google since February 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, approximately 48.1% of the Company's revenues from its mobile games business were generated from advertising while the remaining portion of revenues were generated from in-game purchases.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 68.9% year over year to RMB113.6 million (US$16.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe and reduced bandwidth and cloud service costs, in particular, in overseas markets. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 69.0% year over year to RMB113.2 million (US$16.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 54.6% year over year to RMB251.5 million (US$37.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 54.6% year over year to RMB251.9 million (US$37.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 68.9% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 60.2% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.0% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 60.3% in the same period last year.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 53.5% year over year to RMB377.5 million (US$55.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 52.2% year over year to RMB370.8 million (US$54.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses decreased by 47.8% year over year to RMB117.6 million ( US$17.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business and mobile games business in the overseas market as the Company chose to shift its focus from overseas markets to the domestic market. This decrease was also due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 46.9% year over year to RMB112.5 million ( US$16.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2020.

decreased by 47.8% year over year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business and mobile games business in the overseas market as the Company chose to shift its focus from overseas markets to the domestic market. This decrease was also due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe. decreased by 46.9% year over year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2020. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 58.2% year over year to RMB165.5 million ( US$24.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's mobile games business. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 58.0% year over year to RMB166.7 million ( US$24.5 million ) in the third quarter of 2020.

decreased by 58.2% year over year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's mobile games business. decreased by 58.0% year over year to ( ) in the third quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses decreased by 51.9% year over year to RMB91.0 million ( US$13.4 million ) in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to reduced general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 47.1% year over year to RMB88.2 million ( US$13.0 million ) in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating loss was RMB126.0 million (US$18.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020, reduced from RMB257.1 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB118.9 million (US$17.5 million) in the third quarter of 2020, reduced from RMB221.5 million in the same period last year.

The Company has reported its operating profit (loss) along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017:

Operating profit for utility products and related services was RMB51.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, increasing from RMB24.2 million in the same period last year due to reduced cost and expenses.

was in the third quarter of 2020, increasing from in the same period last year due to reduced cost and expenses. Operating profit for the mobile entertainment business was RMB20.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of RMB142.4 million in the same period last year due to reduced cost and expenses.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB7.1 million (US$1.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB35.5 million in the same period last year.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB378.3 million (US$55.7 million) in the third quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to the disposal of certain business and assets.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB259.2 million (US$38.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB451.5 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB266.3 million (US$39.2 million) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB487.1 million in the same period last year.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.82 (US$0.27) in the third quarter of 2020, compared to RMB3.21 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.87 (US$0.28) in third quarter of 2020, compared to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.47 in the same period last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB1,595.0 million (US$234.9 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had a total of 1,398,070,144 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB230 million (US$34 million) and RMB280 million (US$41 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations, which include the fact that the disposed business and assets will no longer be included in the Company's revenues as well as the assumption the COVID-19 situation will not cause any significant disruptions to its operations throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products and casual games. The Company's advertising customers include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks. Through the Company's advertising products, advertisers can promote their products and services to a wide range of mobile users. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP diluted income/loss per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))













As of

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 983,004

1,089,268

160,432 Restricted cash 2,638

1,134

167 Short-term investments 1,369,118

504,628

74,324 Accounts receivable 469,276

268,101

39,487 Prepayments and other current assets 936,109

1,091,981

160,831 Due from related parties 233,255

231,387

34,080 Total current assets 3,993,400

3,186,499

469,321











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 103,397

91,989

13,549 Right-of-use assets, net 183,563

143,222

21,094 Intangible assets, net 44,476

19,597

2,886 Investment in equity investees 194,473

240,216

35,380 Other long term investments 2,322,251

2,013,325

296,531 Due from related parties 25,533

24,925

3,671 Deferred tax assets 31,951

38,810

5,716 Other non-current assets 112,700

121,764

17,934 Total non-current assets 3,018,344

2,693,848

396,761











Total assets 7,011,744

5,880,347

866,082











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Bank loans -

68,101

10,030 Accounts payable 87,524

80,907

11,916 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,504,728

1,436,631

211,593 Due to related parties 92,210

48,415

7,131 Income tax payable 60,657

45,710

6,732 Total current liabilities 1,745,119

1,679,764

247,402











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 82,847

66,110

9,737 Other non-current liabilities 189,231

299,918

44,174 Total non-current liabilities 272,078

366,028

53,911











Total liabilities 2,017,197

2,045,792

301,313











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 225

234

34 Additional paid-in capital 2,649,342

2,727,276

401,684 Retained earnings 1,944,938

783,071

115,334 Accumulated other comprehensive income 337,773

281,810

41,506 Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity 4,932,278

3,792,391

558,558 Noncontrolling interests 62,269

42,164

6,210











Total equity 4,994,547

3,834,555

564,768











Total liabilities and equity 7,011,744

5,880,347

866,082

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

















For The Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 919,919

394,210

365,098

53,773 Utility products and related services 352,932

195,361

186,136

27,414 Mobile entertainment 532,234

179,398

157,665

23,222 AI and others 34,753

19,451

21,296

3,137















Cost of revenues (a) (365,748)

(113,661)

(113,584)

(16,729) Gross profit 554,171

280,549

251,514

37,044















Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a) (225,492)

(125,036)

(117,627)

(17,325) Selling and marketing (a) (395,875)

(205,562)

(165,547)

(24,382) General and administrative (a) (189,085)

(133,840)

(91,021)

(13,406) Other operating (expense) income (778)

998

(3,354)

(494) Total operating income and expenses (811,230)

(463,440)

(377,549)

(55,607)















Operating loss (257,059)

(182,891)

(126,035)

(18,563) Other income (expenses):













Interest income, net 27,556

8,496

7,228

1,065 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (1,336)

(3,409)

32,690

4,815 Gain (loss) from equity method investments, net 3,396

(5,452)

3,115

459 Other income, net 732,852

453,549

378,297

55,717















Income before taxes 505,409

270,293

295,295

43,493 Income tax expenses (56,819)

(82,198)

(31,794)

(4,683) Net income 448,590

188,095

263,501

38,810 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,946)

(5,626)

4,333

638 Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 451,536

193,721

259,168

38,172















Earnings per share













Basic 0.32

0.14

0.18

0.03 Diluted 0.32

0.14

0.18

0.03















Earnings per ADS













Basic 3.22

1.41

1.83

0.27 Diluted 3.21

1.38

1.82

0.27















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 1,368,904,228

1,383,251,669

1,416,988,202

1,416,988,202 Diluted 1,376,116,022

1,405,836,201

1,421,872,320

1,421,872,320 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding













Basic 136,890,423

138,325,167

141,698,820

141,698,820 Diluted 137,611,602

140,583,620

142,187,232

142,187,232















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments 127,208

(2,116)

(106,081)

(15,624) Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities, net (698)

-

-

- Other comprehensive income (loss) 126,510

(2,116)

(106,081)

(15,624) Total comprehensive income 575,100

185,979

157,420

23,186 Less: Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (2,048)

(5,426)

3,563

525 Total comprehensive income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 577,148

191,405

153,857

22,661

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

















For The Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 (a) Share-based compensation expenses RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues 114

230

366

54 Research and development 13,686

11,826

5,099

751 Selling and marketing (660)

785

(1,120)

(165) General and administrative 22,379

37,359

2,782

410 Total 35,519

50,200

7,127

1,050

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )

































For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

Result

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 365,098

-

365,098

53,773 Cost of revenues (113,584)

366

(113,218)

(16,675) Gross profit 251,514

366

251,880

37,098















Research and development (117,627)

5,099

(112,528)

(16,574) Selling and marketing (165,547)

(1,120)

(166,667)

(24,547) General and administrative (91,021)

2,782

(88,239)

(12,996) Other operating expense (3,354)

-

(3,354)

(494) Total operating income and expenses (377,549)

6,761

(370,788)

(54,611)















Operating loss (126,035)

7,127

(118,908)

(17,513) Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 259,168

7,127

266,295

39,221















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.18

0.01

0.19



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.82

0.05

1.87



Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.27

0.01

0.28





















































For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020









GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP





Result

Compensation

Result





RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenues 394,210

-

394,210



Cost of revenues (113,661)

230

(113,431)



Gross profit 280,549

230

280,779



















Research and development (125,036)

11,826

(113,210)



Selling and marketing (205,562)

785

(204,777)



General and administrative (133,840)

37,359

(96,481)



Other operating income 998

-

998



Total operating income and expenses (463,440)

49,970

(413,470)



















Operating loss (182,891)

50,200

(132,691)



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 193,721

50,200

243,921



















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.14

0.04

0.17



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 1.38

0.36

1.74





















































For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019









GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP





Result

Compensation

Result





RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenues 919,919





919,919



Cost of revenues (365,748)

114

(365,634)



Gross profit 554,171

114

554,285



















Research and development (225,492)

13,686

(211,806)



Selling and marketing (395,875)

(660)

(396,535)



General and administrative (189,085)

22,379

(166,706)



Other operating expense (778)

-

(778)



Total operating income and expenses (811,230)

35,405

(775,825)



















Operating loss (257,059)

35,519

(221,540)



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 451,536

35,519

487,055



















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.32

0.03

0.35



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 3.21

0.26

3.47





CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)

























For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2020





Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile

Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue 186,136

157,665

21,296

-

365,098

53,773 Operating profit (loss) 51,155

20,296

(190,358)

(7,127)

(126,035)

(18,563) Operating margin 27.5%

12.9%

(893.9)%

-

(34.5)%

(34.5)%



























For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020





Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile

Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 195,361

179,398

19,451

-

394,210



Operating profit (loss) 56,460

(20,851)

(168,300)

(50,200)

(182,891)



Operating margin 28.9%

(11.6)%

(865.3)%

-

(46.4)%





















































For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019





Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile

Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 352,932

532,234

34,753

-

919,919



Operating profit (loss) 24,248

(142,423)

(103,365)

(35,519)

(257,059)



Operating margin 6.9%

(26.8)%

(297.4)%





(27.9)%



























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.





CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















For The Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 451,536

193,721

259,168

38,172 Add:













Income tax expenses 56,819

82,198

31,794

4,683 Interest income, net (27,556)

(8,496)

(7,228)

(1,065) Depreciation and amortization 16,193

18,528

17,297

2,548 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,946)

(5,626)

4,333

638 Other income, net (734,912)

(444,688)

(414,102)

(60,991) Share-based compensation 35,519

50,200

7,127

1,050 Adjusted EBITDA (205,347)

(114,163)

(101,611)

(14,965)

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















For The Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD PC 123,789

118,343

109,218

16,086 Mobile 796,130

275,867

255,880

37,687 Total 919,919

394,210

365,098

53,773

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

















For The Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Domestic 299,339

163,589

161,882

23,843 Overseas 620,580

230,621

203,216

29,930 Total 919,919

394,210

365,098

53,773

