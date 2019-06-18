Cheetah Mobile launches CM Translator international edition on Indiegogo

"CM Translator breaks down language barriers with just the click of a button," said Solomon Lee, VP of AIoT at Cheetah Mobile. "We designed CM Translator international edition to help American travelers easily communicate abroad when asking directions, shopping, ordering food, and many other situations. CM Translator can also serve as a useful assistant to new immigrants living in the United States. It makes a wonderful gift for parents and grandparents who speak Spanish and Asian languages, but are less confident communicating in English."

Cheetah Mobile announced the international edition of CM Translator at Microsoft's Build developer conference in early May. CM Translator is powered by AI technology from Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, including machine translation and Neural Text-to-Speech capabilities, as well as Automatic Speech Recognition from Beijing OrionStar. Beijing OrionStar is an AI company in which Cheetah Mobile holds about 40% in equity.

"Azure Cognitive Services is proud to work with partners like Cheetah Mobile to bring our industry-leading translation and speech services to customers around the world. CM Translator is an example of how Azure Cognitive Services opens up new ways of easily communicating across language and culture," said Xuedong Huang, Technical Fellow, Cloud + AI, Microsoft.

CM Translator Technical Details

One-button design

180-days standby time, 24-hours use per charge

Ultra-light and portable, just 1.4 ounces

IP54 dust and water resistant

High-sensitivity microphone

Sturdy ABS+PC shell

"CM Translator is a S.M.ART tech product: Simple use, Multilingual, and ARTful stylish design," said Josh Ong, Director of Global Brand Strategy at Cheetah Mobile. "It's the ultimate accessory for making your international travel and multilingual daily life smarter."

Interested customers can visit Indiegogo.com to purchase CM Translator at a discount from its retail price of $129.99. CM Translator is available for in-store demos at the following B8ta stores: Hudson Yards - New York, Macy's 34th Street - New York, Hayes Valley - San Francisco, Santa Monica Place - Los Angeles, The Shops at North Bridge - Chicago, Santana Row - San Jose, The Galleria - Houston, and University Village - Seattle.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2, Bricks n Balls, and live streaming product LiveMe. The Company provides its advertising customers, which include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks through which advertisers place their advertisements, with direct access to global promotional channels. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

[1] CM Translator requires a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device and internet connection.

