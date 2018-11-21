Cheetah Mobile Responds to Recent Article Regarding App Installation Attribution

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today responded to an article issued by BuzzFeed News dated November 26, 2018 regarding attribution of app installations.

Cheetah Mobile takes the issues raised in the article very seriously. The Company is in communication with all SDK providers to investigate the allegations. The Company is committed to preventing any SDKs integrated in its apps from engaging in inappropriate activities and will suspend the business cooperation with any SDK providers if they are found to be engaging in fraudulent activities. The Company is dedicated to complying with all relevant Google policies, GDPR, laws and regulations.

Cheetah Mobile works with almost all major ad platforms in the advertising industry. Each platform supplies ads through its own SDK integrated with the Company's apps, then the SDKs decide which ads to display. The SDKs and third-party attribution platforms work together to determine attribution of app installations. Cheetah Mobile's apps themselves are not part of that process.



Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2, Bricks n Balls, and live streaming product LiveMe. The Company provides its advertising customers, which include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks through which advertisers place their advertisements, with direct access to highly targeted mobile users and global promotional channels. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

