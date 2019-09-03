Cheetah Mobile to Hold Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at the offices of Cheetah Mobile at Building No. 8, Hui Tong Times Square, Yaojiayuan South Road, Beijing, China, on September 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (local time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders of record to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on September 13, 2019 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's Class A and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

