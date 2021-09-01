Cheeterz Club Makes Reading Glasses Fashionable With The Launch of High-End, Affordable Readers and Blue Light Glasses

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheeterz Club announces the launch of their affordable designer eyewear brand with a mission to change the perception of reading glasses. Designed by industry veteran eyewear expert and previous Head of Product Development for Warby Parker, the line of readers and blue light glasses blends fashion and function without breaking the bank.

Cheeterz Club was derived from the word 'cheaters,' which is often used when describing reading glasses. Starting at $28.99, the company helps anyone cheat on their age and feel fabulous doing it.

Using a simple three-step process, customers can design their own pair of eyewear and customize it with a variety of lens types and fashionable tint options. Choose among sunglass readers; blue light glasses for eye fatigue and dryness; fashion tints with eight colors that span the rainbow; and progressives, a split lense with no power distance vision on top and reading power on bottom.

"Why should readers be something to shame or mock? There is no reason why, at the age of 40, we can't look and feel as good as we did at 30," said Jennifer Farrelly, CEO of Cheeterz Club. "Finally, you can rock readers that look nothing like readers."

From traditional to modern styles, Cheeterz Club offers 42 frames designed in-house and handcrafted with plant-based materials. The frames are made with 100% acetate, using spring hinges for a comfortable fit and metal frames made with medical-grade stainless steel. Each frame has a unique branded emblem imprinted on the temple tip.

Available in 14 power options, all Cheeterz Club CR39 lenses have the least amount of distortion of any non-glass lens with high visual clarity and excellent optics. The lenses have 4 coatings including anti-scratch, anti-reflective, hydrophobic, and oleophobic, which make them water and oil repellent. They are also 100% UVA/UVB protective.

About Cheeterz Club

Cheeterz Club is a luxury eyewear company offering custom readers and blue light glasses at affordable prices. Founded by Jennifer Farrelly and designed by industry veteran and former Warby Parker Head of Product, Lee Zaro, Cheeterz Club offers a fashion-forward and affordable solution to buying readers. For more information, visit https://www.cheeterzclub.com

CONTACT: Jennifer Farrelly, [email protected]

