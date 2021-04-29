Cheetos And Doritos Go Head-to-Head In Epic Flamin' Hot Faceoff

In honor of this epic showdown, each house of heat is throwing two delicious offerings into the game: Doritos Xxtra Flamin' Hot Nacho hits shelves for the first time and from Cheetos' Hall of Flame, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Spicy Pepper Puffs re-emerge. Coming to life across a variety of social platforms and fueled by the Flamin' Hot fandom, the Flamin' Hot Faceoff will let true fans determine, once and for all, the true Flamin' Hot icon.

"We've seen fans of Doritos and Cheetos debate and advocate for their favorite snacks for years, and now it's taken on a life of its own on social media," said Stacy Taffet, VP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "So, we wanted to fan the flames with a playful Frito-Lay family competition to really see which snack is tops. Obviously, I can't pick a side, but I'm fairly certain everyone will win in this competition."

Turning up the heat further, Doritos and Cheetos have created a limited-edition Flamin' Hot capsule collection, which will be "dropped" into the hands of hundreds of fans to help them sport their team's swag.

Starting today, fans can vote for their team by following Doritos and Cheetos on their Instagram channels and commenting on their weekly merch giveaway posts, or by or using #TeamCheetos #TeamDoritos and #FlaminHotFaceOff on Instagram and Twitter. Following the mystery drop on April 19, the brands will be hosting Instagram giveaways each Thursday starting today until July 7 of the merch from their Flamin' Hot capsule collections, which includes exclusive branded jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, t-shirts, fanny packs, socks, and slides. Fans simply need to follow and comment on the Instagram posts using #FlaminHotFaceOff and #sweepstakes for the chance to win.

Every champion needs a bit of bling, so the Flamin' Hot brands will cool things off by awarding one lucky fan a watch. In the last week of the Flamin' Hot Face-Off starting July 8, Doritos and Cheetos will post the giveaway on their Instagram channels for consumers to comment using #FlaminHotFaceOff and #sweepstakes for the chance to take home the grand prize.

Check out @Doritos on Instagram and @Cheetos on Instagram to see how the competition is already heating up.

