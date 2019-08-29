Cheetos puts its orange-dusted fingerprints all over fashion and beauty world with "House of Flamin' Haute"

Next week, Cheetos will unveil the Cheetos Flamin' Haute look in New York at the brand's first-ever runway show and style bar and is asking fans to show off their #CheetosFlaminHaute look for a chance to gain entry*. Inspired by consumers' love of Cheetos and their own interpretations of the Cheetos look — which have proliferated on social media over the past few years — the brand will debut high-fashion-yet-playful looks with clothes, hair, makeup and nail styling that takes 'looking like a snack' to a whole new level.

The Cheetos "House of Flamin' Haute" will open Sept. 5-7 and Cheetos fans in New York are invited to make an appointment at the style bar for a Cheetos look, while reservations last (visit CheetosFlaminHaute.com). Cheetos will also surprise and delight fans who share their #CheetosFlaminHaute looks using the hashtags #CheetosFlaminHaute and #MyCheetosLook on social media with reservations*.

"We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that's creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail or makeup looks," said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin' Haute look."

The runway show will feature 21 fun and playful looks inspired by fans on social media and curated by famed fashion influencers and stylists @luanna, @Hungry Hipsters, @thenavarose, and @stylistjbolin as well as one signature look designed by renowned costume designer Ami Goodheart.

Cheetos fans in New York City are invited to make an appointment to get a one-of-a-kind Cheetos look on Friday, Sept. 6 or Saturday, Sept. 7, at The House of Flamin' Haute Style Bar. Fans can get their paws and fur fully "Cheetos-fied" through salon services such as Cheetah Tail Braids, Fiery Flamin' Hot Eyes, Chester's Ombre Kiss and Caught Snacking Nails. Visit CheetosFlaminHaute.com to make a reservation.

*Cheetos will surprise and delight fans who share their flamin' hot looks using the hashtags #CheetosFlaminHaute and #MyCheetosLook on social media with reservations. Follow Cheetos social media handles for more details.

