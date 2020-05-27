Cheez-It® Heads To Orlando To Join Florida Citrus Sports Beginning With 2020 Season

The game, most recently known as the Camping World Bowl, will continue to feature top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference or Notre Dame and the Big 12 Conference in late December each year. The Cheez-It Bowl airs on ESPN.

In its third season as an NCAA college football bowl game sponsor and official sponsor of the College Football Playoff, Cheez-It is underscoring its commitment to the sport and its fan base. Coined the "cheesiest bowl game in history" (in the best way possible), the original Cheez-It Bowl premiered in 2018 with the Fiesta Bowl Organization in Phoenix. The brand's move to Orlando means Cheez-It will entitle one of just three games regularly featuring top picks from Power 5 conferences (outside of the New Year's Six bowls).

"Cheez-It is a go-to snacking tradition for football fans and cheese-lovers – especially those who can't get enough of that uniquely cheesy and crunchy experience," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason. Now we're excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando."

The fully integrated partnership includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling, on-site activation at the game and other FCS organization events, as well as a redesigned Cheez-It Bowl logo.

"We're proud to partner with Cheez-It, one of the boldest and most creative sponsors in college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Their commitment to creating an uncommon experience will add new flavor to 'the best bowl trip in America' here in Orlando. We're excited about the impact that bowl season's official snack will bring to our community."

This year's Cheez-It Bowl will be the 31st edition of the game, and its 20th in Orlando. Since relocating to Central Florida in 2001, the game has developed into one of the nation's top postseason contests.

The 2019 edition of the game featuring Notre Dame and Iowa State boasted a total live audience of more than 4.7 million viewers and was the fourth-most-watched game outside of the New Year's Six. ESPN retains the exclusive right to televise the game on ESPN or ABC.

ABOUT KELLOGG COMPANY

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

ABOUT FLORIDA CITRUS SPORTS

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Bowl, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Camping World Kickoff, and the Florida Blue Florida Classic. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

ABOUT IMPRESSION SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Impression Sports & Entertainment specializes in providing clients with full-service sponsorship sales representation, sponsorship consulting and venue naming rights services. Founded in 2011, Impression Sports has established itself as one of the leading firms in the industry by working with top brands, including Premier Boxing Champions, University of Colorado, USC, the San Antonio Spurs, Auburn University, the Fiesta Bowl organization, USA Swimming and ESPN Events among others. Its management team provides in-depth experience and results-driven success in venue naming rights, title sponsorships and high-profile sales and sponsorship platforms.

