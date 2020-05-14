Chef And Entrepreneur Shayna Taylor Launches Bottle & Stone CBD-Based Remedies And Resources

VENICE, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and wellness expert Shayna Taylor announced today the launch of Bottle & Stone, a purpose-driven, holistic system of CBD-based remedies and resources. Taylor was inspired to develop the line after years of struggling with anxiety, digestion, skin and scoliosis challenges. Derived from a certified-organic hemp-farm in Vermont, Bottle & Stone full-spectrum CBD (cannabidiol) tinctures and sprays are an easy, clean and efficient way to begin your journey to wellness.

Bringing her experience in holistic nutrition and as a trained chef, founder Taylor is meticulous about her wellness ethos, combining her Venice, CA values of health, and joy with the rich natural strength of Vermont-grown Hemp. Taylor owns and operates her own farm, ensuring that each element of the production is good for plants, people, and the planet.

"With Bottle & Stone, I want to help people improve their physical and mental wellbeing," said Taylor. "I'm excited to share the formulas that have helped and empowered me, and bring them to a larger audience with rituals that taste good and feel good."

Grounded in the science and wonder of nature's healing plants, and in the ancient wisdom of wellness, the line includes:

Daily Dose Cinnamon Tincture - Developed with taste in mind, the all-natural cinnamon provides a warming kick that pairs well with coffees, smoothies and lattes to help bring you a more balanced and holistic approach to energy for everything in the day ahead.

Daily Dose Natural Tincture - Designed to be part of a daily self-care ritual, this tincture can be added to tea or juice, or taken as-is for all-natural wellness.

Daily Dose Hemp Mint Spritz - A flexible solution with a crisp, clean taste, it will leave you fresh and balanced all day.

Taylor plans to expand the line to skincare and grooming products in the coming months. All Bottle & Stone products are tested by the internally accredited ProVerde Laboratory.

Bottle & Stone is now available at BottleandStone.us.

ABOUT BOTTLE & STONE:

Bottle & Stone is a mission-driven company, our foundation puts our purpose right where it belongs: at the center of our brand. It's the reason we exist and the drive behind everything we do. What we do, how we do it, and who we do it for all blossom from our why and are motivated by our desire to make a difference. We provide high-quality CBD-based remedies and resources that put the power to thrive back in your hands. Our work is grounded in the science and wonder of nature's healing plants, and in the ancient wisdom of wellness. Always evolving by listening to our community, we are honored to share what we can to empower you to thrive naturally, on your own terms.

