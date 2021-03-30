Chef Avenue Debuts Omnipan™

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Avenue, a Silicon Valley-based innovative cookware company specializing in modern, accessible cookware, announced the launch of its first product, Omnipan.

Cook food effortlessly and enjoy it with your friends and family. Omnipan - Multifunctional, Modern Cookware for you to prep, cook, bake, and steam with ease. Made with high-grade, FDA-approved 100% Silicone material. Naturally non-stick and comes with oven-safe lids. Modular and compact design makes it convenient to stack and store when done.

Omnipan are FDA-approved, food-grade, and chemical-free silicone pans that streamline the entire cooking process. Prep, cook, eat, store, and reheat in the same container, eliminating the need for multiple dishes. It is oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe. Its modular and compact design is perfect for any size kitchen. Each pan was meticulously crafted to fit within one another, efficiently minimizing storage space.

The high-performance silicone material is sturdy, lightweight, and naturally non-stick. The pans and lids can withstand high oven temperatures up to 450°F/232°C. Omnipan's structure was designed for uniform heat circulation and retention – perfect for cooking and browning of food in the oven.

The oven-safe lids are transparent with the ability to watch food as it cooks and quickly see the leftovers in the refrigerator without having to open the containers. They also have dual steam vents to steam food.

"Cleaning Omnipan is easy! A soft-bristled brush removed all debris," said Melvin Gruesbeck. "If you love to cook or bake, Omnipan will add depth and ease to your routine."

"We made a berry crisp with Omnipan," said Sydney Lin and Ian Christopher. "Omnipan held up well to the high heat required for the dessert and were sturdy enough to easily take in and out of the oven."

"I want to make cooking more accessible and fun for everyone," said Seema Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Chef Avenue. "I designed Omnipan to eliminate unnecessary steps in prepping, cooking, and cleanup."

Omnipan will be launched on Kickstarter on April 6, 2021. A 176-page hardcover cookbook with recipes specifically designed for Omnipan will be offered as an add-on in the Kickstarter campaign.

