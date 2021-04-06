Chef Avenue Launches Omnipan™ on Kickstarter

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Avenue, a Silicon Valley-based innovative cookware company specializing in modern, accessible cookware, announced Omnipan would go live on Kickstarter today at 10:00 AM Eastern.

There will be two sets offered as Kickstarter rewards – the starter set and the mega set, each with a combination of various sizes of Omnipan. Each set will be packed in an attractive box made from recycled material. A 176-page hardcover cookbook with recipes specifically created for Omnipan will be offered as an add-on during the Kickstarter campaign.

Omnipan Mega Set for all your cooking needs. Modular and Compact design to minimize the storage space in any size kitchen.

Omnipan's multifunctionality allows you to prep, cook, bake, and steam with ease. Each meal cooks perfectly in the oven, so you no longer have to stand next to the stove cooking for hours. It is hands-off cooking at its finest.

After extensive research, Omnipan's food-grade, non-stick, chemical-free, and high-performance silicone material was perfected. Omnipan's design is protected with patent-pending technology.

Millennials have had an overwhelming interest in Omnipan. They have resonated with Omnipan's contemporary, compact, and eco-friendly design. They have aligned with Omnipan's contribution to their healthy lifestyles because Omnipan are great for portion control and meal preparation. With less time on their hands, Omnipan's simplification of cooking and cleaning has been the solution they have been looking for.

"I cooked codfish with black garlic and a citrusy allium seasoning blend and "two-bite" sized potatoes in Omnipan," said Brandon Thompson. "I am new to cooking with silicone cookware, but everything tasted great."

"I love being able to use Omnipan to reduce plastic waste," said Talia Waltzer. "When I get takeout, I bring my Omnipan containers to the restaurant and ask to use them instead of styrofoam or one-use plastics."

"Our goal is to design high-quality cookware to make every day cooking effortless," said Seema Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Chef Avenue. "We are excited to launch this much-awaited cookware innovation on Kickstarter."

Omnipan's Kickstarter campaign link can be found here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/omnipan/omnipan-high-performance-modern-cookware-by-chef-avenue

About Chef Avenue

Chef Avenue is a cookware company headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. It produces innovative, modern, and accessible cookware. It is also a socially and environmentally responsible company. More information about Chef Avenue can be found at https://www.chef-avenue.com/

Chef Avenue and Omnipan are trademarks of Chef Avenue LLC.

