Chef Chris Scott Brings Summer Eating to the Next Level This Memorial Day on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Chris Scott is an expert on summer foods and beverages that will have everyone asking for seconds and thirds. Summer Entertaining may not look the same this year, as there will not be loads of people at backyard barbecues, but the food and drinks still need to be a hit, even if it is just for two! Chef Scott shares some grilling inspirations and award-winning appetizers that will make even the pickiest eaters happy. He also has some new recipes that will be summertime favorites for the best "quarantine party" ever!

GREAT GRILLING TIPS FOR SUMMER

Some people may have heard that there could be meat shortages that will make it difficult to get quality meats. With Memorial Day being the official start of the summer grilling season, now is the time to stock up with a package from Omaha Steaks! America's Original Butcher, Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that has been providing the finest in premium, All-American grain-fed beef, and gourmet foods for over 100 years. They have options like The Deluxe Happy Family Assortment which includes tender steaks, easy meals, sides and desserts all for under $200! Ordering is easy just visit OmahaSteaks.com or go to one of their 50+ retail stores across the country, where they are currently offering call-ahead ordering and curbside pickup.

A TASTY WAY TO ENTERTAIN DURING THESE DIFFICULT TIMES

A great meal starts with great cheese. And everyone should know that Wisconsin is The State of Cheese because Wisconsin Wins more awards for cheese than any other state, region, or country. With many sheltering in place, people are cooking and coming up with tasty ways to feed their families. With Wisconsin cheese, anyone can create great dishes for summer, like Feta Brined Grilled Chicken Kabobs or Fresh Berry Bruschetta. Another fun option is to create a wine-inspired cheeseboard. To find Wisconsin Cheese, be sure to look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge on packaging nationwide or order online at WisconsinCheese.com.

