Chef Gordon Ramsay Set To Debut Largest HELL'S KITCHEN Concept To Date At Harrah's Resort Southern California

FUNNER, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harrah's Resort Southern California announced their partnership with celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay to launch a brand-new HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant, set to debut in Spring 2022.

The opening of this Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN will mark the first for Southern California, the third in the country, and the largest outpost to date with 332 seats for guests. In line with the legendary HELL'S KITCHEN concept, the restaurant design and menu elements will be inspired and executed by the long-running FOX culinary competition series of the same name. The restaurant space will feature three areas for guests to experience HELL'S KITCHEN, including an elevated bar, full-service restaurant and elegant lounge.

"HELL'S KITCHEN at Harrah's Resort SoCal represents one of our most exciting projects to date," said Chairman Bo Mazzetti of the Rincon Tribe. "It's an exciting moment to be able to bring such a well-known, high-energy concept to the resort and it's perfectly in line with our continued commitment to keeping our guests excited, energized and full of options, while visiting us here at our resort," he said. "We welcome Gordon Ramsay to the Harrah's SoCal/Rincon family—we know HELL'S KITCHEN will bring an unmatched 'Funner' experience to our guests, family and friends, beginning early 2022."

Construction on HELL'S KITCHEN will begin at Harrah's Resort Southern California this summer. Currently, HELL'S KITCHEN operates in Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai and Harveys Lake Tahoe, all of which were met with critical acclaim and sought-after reservation lists, with cuisine derived from Chef Ramsay's signature dishes and challenges featured on the show, including Pan Seared Scallops, Lobster Risotto, Beef Wellington, Crispy Skin Salmon and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Chef Gordon Ramsay's contagious energy and talent along with a new HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant to Harrah's Resort Southern California," said Robert Livingston, senior vice president and general manager. "Chef Ramsay's reputation for delivering world-class cuisine, alongside his notoriously fearless personality, creates a thrilling dining experience that perfectly complements what a Funner experience is all about."

The new restaurant is a partnership between Gordon Ramsay and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. in conjunction with ITV America. HELL'S KITCHEN airs in the U.S. on FOX and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, Bernie Schaeffer and Gordon Ramsay serve as executive producers. HELL'S KITCHEN airs in 41 countries around the globe.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants operates a total of 43 restaurants globally, with the quality of the food and dining experience remaining paramount at HELL'S KITCHEN. For ongoing updates and more information, please visit https://www.harrahssocal.com/ .

To keep up with Funner news and other exciting resort happenings, make sure to follow along on Instagram at @HarrahsSoCal and Facebook at www.facebook.com/harrahssocal .

ABOUT GORDON RAMSAY NORTH AMERICA

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the North American restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company currently has ten restaurants in the U.S. across Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts—including outdoor and take-out—as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands, including Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak and Hell's Kitchen.

For more information, please visit www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com

ABOUT HARRAH'S RESORT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Located between San Diego and Los Angeles, in a mountain valley along the San Luis Rey River, Funner, California is the city where fun lives. Offering two luxurious towers housing 1,087 rooms and suites, an award-winning trifecta of pools, a serene 11,000 square-foot spa and SoCal's first tribally owned brewery it's easy to see why Harrah's Resort SoCal is voted "Best resort in Funner, CA." Pack your victory dance or your party pants and get ready to get away from it all. Sip on a golden martini, indulge in delicacies from around the world and go all-in on fun with weekly promotions, SoCal's first all-table Jackpot and a gaming floor packed with 1,600 Slots or 50 Table Games. It really is all fun and games in Funner, CA! To book your stay or learn more visit www.harrahssocal.com .

ABOUT THE RINCON BAND OF LUISEÑO INDIANS

The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians reside on a 5,000-acre reservation in Valley Center, California. Established in 1875, the Rincon Band is a sovereign government recognized by the U.S. Constitution, the United States Congress, court precedent, and federal policy. The Rincon Band owns Harrah's Resort Southern California and uses profits and other commercial enterprises to provide government services, cultural programs and economic development resources for their members and surrounding communities.

ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Must be 21 or older to gamble (Must be 19 or older in Ontario). Must be 18 or older for pari-mutuel wagering in Florida, Indiana Louisiana and Pennsylvania. Must be 18 or older to participate in a poker wagering activity in Florida. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. CO, MS, NV or NC: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. CA, IL, NJ or PA: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). AZ: 1-800-NEXT-STEP. LA: 1-877-770-STOP. MO: 1-888-BETSOFF. IA: 1-800-BETSOFF. IN: 1-800-9WITHIT. FL: 888-ADMIT-IT. OH: For help, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or visit the Ohio for Responsible Gambling website at www.org.ohio.gov . MD: Please play responsibly, for help visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ontario: PlaySmart 1-866-531-2600. ©2021, Caesars Entertainment. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate .

ABOUT FOX ENTERTAINMENT

FOX Entertainment's 30-year legacy of innovative, hit programming includes 9-1-1, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, THE MASKED SINGER, LEGO MASTERS, THE SIMPSONS, "Empire," "24," "The X-Files" and "American Idol." Delivering high-quality scripted, non-scripted, animation, live content and major sports, FOX won the 2020-2021 broadcast season, marking the second consecutive season it ranked #1. In addition to its broadcast network, FOX Entertainment oversees the operations of FOX Alternative Entertainment, its in-house unscripted studio that produces THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and NAME THAT TUNE, among other series; and the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, which produces animated content for FOX, including the Emmy Award-winning hit BOB'S BURGERS and new series DUNCANVILLE, THE GREAT NORTH and HOUSEBROKEN, as well as programming for other broadcast, streaming and cable platforms. Tubi, FOX Entertainment's fast-growing ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, features more than 30,000 movies and television series, and news content that's available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia.

ABOUT ITV AMERICA

ITV America, part of ITV Studios, is one of the largest independent producers of unscripted content in the US. The company consists of six vertical production labels, including ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content, with series such as: Hell's Kitchen (FOX); Emmy-winner Queer Eye (Netflix); Love Island (CBS); The Chase (ABC); Fixer Upper (HGTV); The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo); and Pawn Stars, Alone and Forged in Fire (HISTORY), among many others.

