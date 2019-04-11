Chef Julia Soya To Drive Tapestry Wickliffe Senior Living Unique Dining Concept

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapestry Wickliffe Senior Living, specializing in assisted living and memory care services, offers a unique dining concept when serving residents; including open dining throughout the day at three venues within the community. With an emphasis on quality, Tapestry Wickliffe employs Chef Julia Soya to oversee the culinary programming.

Chef Soya brings over 13 years of top-notch culinary experience to Tapestry Wickliffe. Having worked in such positions as Sous Chef for Chef John Besh in New Orleans, holding the position as Director of Pastry Programming at the International Culinary Arts and Sciences in Chesterland Ohio directed by Cleveland's own Loretta Paganini, and Executive Chef at the Cellar in New Orleans. Chef Soya understands what it takes to keep a dining program running smoothly and to provide the supreme customer service expected at Tapestry Wickliffe.

"We at Tapestry Wickliffe feel honored to have Chef Soya representing our kitchen and cooking for our residents," explains Emily Thornton the Director of Sales and Marketing at Tapestry Wickliffe Senior Living. "She possesses an incredible mixture of skill, education, and foresight. Our residents and family members have been so pleased with the combinations and distinctiveness of Chef Soya's menus."

Chef Soya holds a Bachelor's of Science degree, with an emphasis on culinary arts. Over the last 13 years, she has worked in such culinary destinations such as multiple prestigious high end restaurants in New Orleans and throughout Ohio.

In addition to her education and experience, Chef Soya has been active in the community, providing healthy cooking demonstrations for residents and family members, off site demonstrations for area seniors and helping to generate exceptional dietary plans for current residents.

"I'm looking forward to this chapter in my culinary journey," adds Chef Julia Soya. "I'm happy to have the opportunity to cook for our area seniors. I'm thrilled about the opportunity to meet our new residents as they come to stay with us and help make their dining experience truly enjoyable."

Tapestry Wickliffe, which has an ever changing seasonal menu, offers house prepared dining options which include such specialties as pizzas, pastas, meat, poultry, and seafood, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

About Tapestry Wickliffe

The state of the art Assisted Living and Memory Care Community currently delivers Cleveland area seniors access to cutting edge health services paired with contemporary comforts. The multimillion dollar community which opened its doors in December of 2018, boasts several charming amenities within the 116,900 square foot Assisted Living and Memory Care community including: a fully staffed café, restaurant style dining with three different locations to choose from, tasteful outdoor seating, a movie theater, modern residences with floor to ceiling windows, and an indoor play area for children.

For more Information on Tapestry Wickliffe Assisted Living and Memory Care, please visit tapestrysenior.com/Wickliffe. Tours open to the public daily.

