Chef Pierre® Celebrates 100 Years of Pies at Iconic Cherry Pie Festival

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sara Lee Frozen Bakery announced their Chef Pierre pie brand will commemorate 100 years of quality pie baking at the 2022 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan. Celebrating nearly 60 years and over 6 billion pies baked at their Traverse City bakery, Chef Pierre's sponsorship at this year's National Cherry Festival will be a fitting tribute to the bakery's dedication to the Traverse City community.

Dubbed one of the Nation's most 'All American' festivals, the National Cherry Festival will feature colorful parades, free air shows, nightly music concerts and competitive events for all ages. This year, Chef Pierre will sponsor the Cherry Pie Eating Contests throughout the festival week – July 2 – July 9 and will donate approximately 600 cherry pies – 5,000 cherry pie slices. Every cherry pie consumed during this year's pie eating contests will be a Chef Pierre cherry pie.

"We are honored to celebrate this milestone, 100-year anniversary of baking our wide variety of specialty pies for the nation," said Craig Bahner, CEO of Sara Lee Frozen Bakery. "Chef Pierre pies have long been the center of family dinners, holiday traditions, and desserts in American homes and restaurants. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery and the Traverse City bakery have been committed to this community."

Located in Michigan's robust fruit belt and the Cherry Capital of the World, the Chef Pierre bakery was formerly the little Atlantic Pie Company, founded in 1922 by Greek immigrant, Chris Dendrinos. In 1988, Chef Pierre merged with Kitchens of Sara Lee and is now the #1 brand of Foodservice Pie. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery continues to bolster its time-honored, premier brands, like Chef Pierre, with a continued focus on growth, innovation, and dedication to creating more irresistible foods for customers for years to come.

About Sara Lee Frozen Bakery:

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is an industry-leading maker of frozen bakery and desserts, committed to delivering quality and value for every foodservice, retail and in-store bakery need. The company's growing family of brands includes Sara Lee®, Chef Pierre®, Van's®, Bistro Collection®, Superior on Main® and Cyrus O'Leary's®. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook Terrace with a state-of-the-art Research & Development facility and bakeries in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, and Washington. Using carefully sourced ingredients and time-honored recipes, the company is committed to making life's moments a little sweeter, putting its customers first and discovering new ways to make everyone's favorite foods even better. To learn more, visit www.saraleefrozenbakery.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Boscia, Natalie B Public Relations

[email protected] | 773.317.1088

SOURCE Sara Lee Frozen Bakery