Chef-Worthy Summer Classics

Steak enthusiasts and burger lovers alike can show off their summer cooking skills with these recipes for Southwest Steaks with Creamy Peppercorn Sauce and Parmesan-Herb Fries and Fried Lobster Po Boy Cheeseburgers from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, juicy, marbled steaks are cooked to tender doneness and complemented by steakhouse-style fries while savory lobster is combined with all-American burgers.

For seafood connoisseurs, Grilled Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo offer an easy way to add shrimp to the menu. Just fire up the grill and allow seared seafood to mingle with fresh, homemade toppings for a light summertime bite.

Find more summer favorites at OmahaSteaks.com/Summer.

Fried Lobster Po Boy Cheeseburgers

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: about 20 minutes

Cook time: about 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Pimento Remoulade:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons minced pimentos

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced bread and butter pickles

1 pepperoncino, seeded and minced

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 dashes hot sauce

kosher salt, to taste

Fried Lobster Tails:

Vegetable oil, for frying

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

2 dashes hot sauce

1/4 cup potato chips, finely blended in food processor

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon minced flat leaf Italian parsley

2 Omaha Steaks Cold Water Lobster Tails (5 ounces each)

Cheeseburgers:

1 pound Omaha Steaks Premium Ground Beef

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 brioche buns

2 slices yellow cheddar cheese

3 leaves romaine lettuce, shredded

To make pimento remoulade: In small bowl, mix mayonnaise, pimentos, mustard, pickles, pepperoncino, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, lemon juice and hot sauce until well-incorporated. Season with salt, to taste.

To make fried lobster tails: Preheat grill to 400 F and add oil to 10-inch cast-iron pan, about 1/2-inch deep.

In medium bowl, whisk flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika until well-incorporated. Set aside.

In separate medium bowl, whisk egg, water and hot sauce. Set aside.

In third medium bowl, whisk potato chips, panko breadcrumbs and parsley until well-incorporated. Set aside.

Cut lobster tails in half lengthwise, remove meat from shell and season with remaining kosher salt and black pepper.

Toss halved lobster tails in flour mixture first, egg mixture second and potato chip mixture third, coating thoroughly.

Fry lobster tails 3-4 minutes on each side until golden-brown and cooked through. Close grill lid between flipping.

To make cheeseburgers: Preheat grill to 450 F using direct heat. Form ground beef into two 1/2-pound patties, each about 1/2-inch thick.

Using thumb, make dimple in center of each patty to help cook evenly.

Season both sides of burger with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread butter on each cut-side of buns.

Grill burgers 4-5 minutes per side for medium doneness.

Add one slice cheddar cheese on each burger, close lid and grill about 30 seconds to melt cheese. Remove patties from grill to clean plate. Place buns cut-sides down on grill grates and toast 20-30 seconds, or until well toasted, being careful to avoid burning.

To assemble: Place desired amount of remoulade on buns. Place cheeseburgers on bottom buns. Top each with two fried lobster tail halves. Place handful shredded lettuce on lobster tails. Top with buns.

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Pico de Gallo:

3/4 cup Roma tomatoes, diced into 1/4-inch pieces

3 tablespoons white onion, diced into 1/4-inch pieces

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped fine

1 teaspoon jalapeno, minced fine, with seeds

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Guacamole:

2 medium avocados, peeled, seeded and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/4 cup pico de gallo

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon jalapeno, minced

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Shrimp Tostadas:

12 ounces Omaha Steaks Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp, thawed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup canned refried pinto beans or refried black beans

4 tostada flats

1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

1 cup guacamole

1 cup pico de gallo

2 tablespoons shredded Cotija cheese

4 cilantro sprigs

4 lime wedges

To make pico de gallo: In bowl, mix tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice and salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

To make guacamole: In bowl, mix avocados, lime juice, 1/4 cup pico de gallo, garlic, olive oil, jalapeno and salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

To make shrimp tostadas: In bowl, combine shrimp, olive oil, chili powder, cumin and salt. Marinate in refrigerator at least 15 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Clean and season grill grates. Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes per side until lightly charred and opaque.

Heat refried beans and spread 2 tablespoons beans on each tostada flat.

Spread shredded romaine lettuce on top of beans followed by guacamole and remaining pico de gallo.

Top each tostada with 3-4 grilled shrimp and sprinkle with Cotija cheese. Garnish each tostada with one cilantro sprig and one lime wedge.

Southwest Steaks with Creamy Peppercorn Sauce and Parmesan-Herb Fries

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

Southwest Steak Rub:

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Parmesan-Herb Fries:

1 package (16 ounces) Omaha Steaks Steakhouse Fries

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, minced

1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley, minced

New York Strip Steaks:

2 Omaha Steaks Butcher's Cut New York Strips

Southwest steak rub

1/4 cup grapeseed oil

2 ounces unsalted butter, cold

Peppercorn Cream Sauce:

1/2 cup brandy

3/4 cup beef stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons peppercorn medley, coarsely cracked

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To make Southwest steak rub: In small bowl, whisk salt, pepper, thyme, paprika, chili powder, chipotle pepper, garlic powder and cumin until fully incorporated.

To make Parmesan-herb fries: Preheat oven to 425 F. Place fries on baking rack on top of sheet pan; bake 25 minutes, or until golden-brown and crispy.

In medium bowl, mix Parmesan cheese, thyme, rosemary and parsley until fully incorporated.

Remove fries from oven and toss with Parmesan herbs.

To make New York strip steaks: Season steaks generously with Southwest steak rub on both sides.

In cast-iron pan, add grapeseed oil and bring to high heat. Place steaks in pan and sear 3-4 minutes on both sides for medium-rare doneness.

Remove steaks from pan and rest 8 minutes; reserve oil in cast-iron pan.

To make peppercorn cream sauce: Add brandy to reserved oil in cast-iron pan and reduce to 1/3 volume, about 1 minute.

Add beef stock and reduce by 1/3 volume, about 2-3 minutes.

Add heavy cream and cracked peppercorn medley to pan, bring to boil and reduce to simmer until thickened. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

