Chefling Launches its New Website and Upgrades Experience for Half a Million Home Chefs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Kitchen Assistant: Chefling today announced the launch of its much-anticipated website to provide its users with convenient access to features from its widely successful mobile app, helping more than half a million families transform their lives in the kitchen.

"The launch of Chefling's new website allows everyone to tap into the plethora of features from the browser without needing to download the app," noted Jeff Xie, Co-Founder, and CEO of Chefling. "A larger screen size also upgrades the experience Chefling strives to create, a kitchen assistant that can make everyone's life in the kitchen more enjoyable."

The core offerings include:

Recipe recommendations based on the ingredients users have in the pantry, dietary preferences, cuisines, and many other filters.

"Import from web" feature allows users to download recipes from any website, including Youtube, The food network, to their private collections.

Pantry tracking allows users to quickly check or update their inventory, to be better prepared before cooking or shopping.

"Our users will love the way we've devoted the entire home page towards a deluge of recipe recommendations based on their preferred selections, helping them make better cooking decisions. Whether it's choosing from a variety of cuisines, lifestyle diets, meal types, or simply cooking based on ingredients in the pantry, we have got it all covered," says Amar Krishna, Co-Founder, Chefling.

About Chefling

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley and provides an AI-based smart kitchen assistant that combines meal planning, recipe discovery, inventory management, and smart appliance connectivity to simplify the cooking experience and bring enjoyment back to the kitchen. The Chefling app is available for free on the App Store, Google Play, and the Web: www.chefling.com . For more information, please visit www.chefling.info .

