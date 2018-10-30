Chegg Honored as 2018 100 Best Workplaces for Women as well as Best Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE MAGAZINE

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the Smarter Way to Student, was named as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. The list recognizes companies whose female employees report equally positive experiences as other employees, no matter their role within the organization. The ranking considers the extent to which women trust leaders and feel respected as well as the fairness of workplace decisions and level of camaraderie among the team.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women as we strive to build an equitable workplace for everyone--regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or other personal characteristics--at Chegg," said Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO of Chegg. "I am thankful to our incredible team who make Chegg a great place to work. Their commitment and passion for helping students inspires and humbles me every day."

Chegg is approaching gender equity among its total U.S. workforce. Its employees are 45% female with female representation continuing to grow in leadership positions: 31% women in technical roles, 39% women in management, and 40% women at the C-level.

Two out of six of Chegg's independent board members are women and they chair two of the three corporate governance committees. Renee Budig chairs the Audit Committee and Marne Levine is chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

"Our diverse staff is not only united by a deep commitment to students, but also through their contributions to our incredible culture," said Jenny Brandemuehl, Chief People Officer of Chegg.

Earlier this month, Chegg was also named one the 2018 100 Best Medium Workplaces , earning the number 46 spot on the list.

To learn more about careers at Chegg, please visit: jobs.chegg.com .

About Chegg

Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly-held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com .

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 540,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work ® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

SOURCE Chegg Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chegg.com

