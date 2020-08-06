Chekhub Completes Acquisition of MOPstar

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chekhub, an app-based operations management company, announced its acquisition of MOPstar, a Texas-based firm specializing in mission-critical facility operations. The combined technology aims to enhance the productivity of organizations of all sizes and types by solving their most complex and overwhelming operational challenges.

MOPstar is a rising player in facilities operations automation and has clients in various industries, including utility, healthcare, media and broadcast. Chekhub helps organizations accomplish more by managing tasks, procedures, assets, schedules, and timelines in one easy-to-use app. Organizations can create comprehensive checklists, perform tasks confidently and complete projects with absolute accuracy and efficiency.

"The addition of MOPstar's digital checklist solutions into the Chekhub platform will allow customers to incorporate structured processes that improve performance and efficiency," said Jon Trout, CEO of Chekhub. "We began working with MOPstar in April, and it became apparent their IP and digital checklist technology would be complementary to our goal of providing a complete operational platform to companies. The recent global pandemic has accelerated the need for more intelligent tools that can enable organizations to manage their remote workforce and distributed operations. Chekhub has created a holistic platform that can be used in the broad market to help solve these challenges."

"MOPstar's mission of streamlining procedures by leveraging digital checklists aligns perfectly with Chekhub. This acquisition enables us to expand our scope to serve other business functions and industries," said Ajay Nagar, MOPstar Founder & CEO. "MOPstar's proprietary digital checklists, combined with the additional elements of the Chekhub platform, make this solution extremely appealing to organizations looking for digital transformation and operational technology."

Nagar will be joining the Chekhub executive team as Chief Technology Officer, providing strategic leadership and driving the product and technology roadmap of Chekhub's state-of-the-art operations management platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Chekhub: Chekhub is an operations management company based in Raleigh, NC founded in 2020. The easy-to-use, app-based solution empowers users to get more done because Chekhub provides all the tools necessary to create, perform and complete tasks with absolute clarity and accuracy. For more information, visit www.chekhub.com. To stay connected, like Chekhub on Facebook and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

