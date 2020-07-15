Chelating Agents Market by Type, By Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chelating Agents Market by Type (Non-biodegradable, Biodegradable), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Cleaning, Water Treatment, Agrochemicals, Personal Care), and Region (NA, Europe, APAC, SA, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of chelating agents was USD 6,892.8 million in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2025.



The growing demand for cleaning formulations for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications is driving the overall chelating agents market.

Chelating agents are an integral part of cleaning products used in both household and institutional cleaning activities. Increasing demand from cleaning formulations, such as surface cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, and disinfectants, is the major driver of the chelating agents market.

Biodegradable chelating agents to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The objective of readily biodegradable chelating agents is to attain sustainability. The demand for cleaning products, such as surface cleaners, detergents, and personal care products, such as soaps, shampoos, and potable water, is continuously on the rise. Growth in the consumption of these personal care and cleaning products; the necessity of maintaining proper hygiene at workplaces, homes, and commercial spaces; and safety provided by the product are the major factors propelling the demand for biodegradable chelating agents.

Cleaning to be the fastest-growing application segment.

Chelating agents are used in cleaning formulations for their effective functioning by preventing the minerals prevalent in hard water from meddling with the cleaning process. In addition, chelating agents also improve shelf-life, prevent allergies related to nickel or chromium, maintain color, provide antimicrobial effect, and help in scale removal. The use of chelating agents in cleaning products, such as surface cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, detergents, and disinfectants, is expected to rise owing to the need for maintaining proper personal and surrounding hygiene.

APAC to dominate the chelating agents market during the forecast period.

The APAC is projected to lead the chelating agents market during the forecast period. Growing population, urbanization, and industrialization are the major drivers for the chelating agents market in the region. Industries, such as paper & pulp, industrial & institutional cleaning, water treatment, oil & gas, textile, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and personal care, use chelating agents in many applications and also have a major presence in APAC, which is responsible for the large size of the market in the region.

An increase in cleaning requirements in this pandemic situation has resulted in rapid growth in the use of cleaning products, such as surface cleaners and detergents, which, in perspective to the large population, is expected to drive the chelating agents market further during the forecast period. However, this pandemic has a negative impact on some of the applications; for instance, the pulp & paper industry is expected to witness slow growth owing to a decrease in demand for graphic paper. Hence, as an overall impact on each application segment, the chelating agents market is expected to witness a dip in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 COVID Impact

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Chelating Agents Market

4.2 Chelating Agents Market Size, by Type

4.3 Chelating Agents Market Size, by Application

4.4 Chelating Agents Market, by Major Countries

4.5 APAC: Chelating Agents Market, by Application and Country, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Treated Water

5.1.1.2 High Growth Potential in the Cleaning Segment

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Eco-Toxicological Risk of Non-Biodegradable Chelating Agents

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increase in the Use of Environmentally-Friendly Chelating Agents

5.1.3.2 Use of Chelating Agents for Novel Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2 Covid-19 Impact on Major Economies

5.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain of Chelating Agents Market

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 End-Users

6 Chelating Agents Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Non-Biodegradable

6.2.1 Easy Availability and Low Cost to Drive the Market

6.2.2 EDTA

6.2.3 DTPA

6.2.4 Phosphates & Phosphonates

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Biodegradable

6.3.1 Comparable Effectiveness and Environmentally-Friendly Properties to Drive the Growth

6.3.2 EDDS

6.3.3 NTA

6.3.4 IDS

6.3.5 GLDA

6.3.6 MGDA

6.3.7 Sodium Gluconate

6.3.8 Others

6.4 COVID Impact

7 Chelating Agents Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pulp & Paper

7.2.1 Decline Expected As a Result of the Ongoing Pandemic

7.2.1.1 Covid-19 Impact

7.3 Cleaning

7.3.1 Increased Demand for Surface Cleaning and Maintaining Proper Hygiene to Drive the Market

7.3.1.1 Covid-19 Impact

7.4 Water Treatment

7.4.1 Increased Use in Wastewater Treatment to Drive the Market

7.4.1.1 Covid-19 Impact

7.5 Agrochemicals

7.5.1 Increased Requirement As Fertilizer Additives to Drive the Demand

7.5.1.1 Covid-19 Impact

7.6 Personal Care

7.6.1 Increasing Use of Personal Cleansing Products to Drive the Market

7.6.1.1 Covid-19 Impact

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Covid-19 Impact

8 Chelating Agents Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Robust Expansion of the Chemical Industry to Fuel the Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Changing Landscape of the Chemical Industry to Drive the Chelating Agents Market

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Growth in Industrial Investments to Drive the Market

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Extensive Use of Recycled Paper to Drive the Consumption

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 the Country is a Key Producer of Paper for Specialty Applications

8.3.3 UK

8.3.3.1 High Consumer Spending on Hygiene and Personal Care Products to be the Major Market Driver

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Increasing Emphasis on Green Cleaners to Drive the Consumption of Chelating Agents

8.3.5 Russia

8.3.5.1 Growth Potential of the Chemical Sector to Drive the Demand for Chelating Agents

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Largest Share in the Apac Chelating Agents Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Spending on Home and Personal Care Products to Propel the Demand

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.3.1 Market Restructuring Activities in the Pulp & Paper Industry to Boost the Demand

8.4.4 India

8.4.4.1 Growth of the Industrial and Agricultural Sectors to Propel the Market

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.1.1 Modernization of the Pulp & Paper Industry to Boost the Consumption

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.1 Domestication of Pulp & Paper Production to Propel the Demand

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Growth in Consumption of Cleaning Products to Drive the Market

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Growing need for Maintaining Proper Hygiene to Drive the Market

8.6.3 Rest of South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Competitive Benchmarking

9.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.5.1 Investment & Expansion

9.5.2 New Product Development

9.5.3 Agreement & Collaboration

10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF

10.2 The DOW Chemical Company

10.3 Nouryon

10.4 Kemira Oyj

10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.6 ADM

10.7 Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

10.8 Milliporesigma

10.9 Ascend Performance Materials

10.10 Hexion

10.11 Other Players

10.11.1 AVA Chemicals

10.11.2 Chemtex Speciality Limited

10.11.3 Osam Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

10.11.4 Tosoh Corporation

10.11.5 Bozzetto Group

10.11.6 Cargill

10.11.7 Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

10.11.8 Macrocyclics

10.11.9 Saanvi Corp

10.11.10 Tate & Lyle

10.11.11 Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.11.12 Zschimmer & Schwarz

