Chelsea Conde Embarks on Promising Family Law Career with the Buncher Family Law

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 1st, the prestigious Buncher Law Corporation welcomed its newest attorney, Chelsea Conde, to their team. Having recently passed the bar, Conde's accomplished resume illustrates her promising future. With the experience Conde has already accrued, she will be a strong addition to Buncher Family Law.

Originally from Danville, CA, Conde always had a passion for law. Even as a little girl, she knew that she wanted to be a lawyer when she grew up. Her confidence and clear vision guided her path to California Lutheran University where she majored in philosophy with a minor in legal studies.

After earning her Bachelors in three years, Conde's dedication for law propelled her to the University of San Diego School of Law. While in law school, Conde illustrated the breadth of her passion for legal studies by being a member of the Criminal Law Society and Women's Law Caucus. Between 2016 to 2018, Conde also participated in multiple Moot Court Tournaments, eventually becoming the Moot Court Vice Chair of National Teams.

Pursuing a variety of legal experiences, Conde first served as a legal assistant at Shaffer Law in Thousand Oaks, CA, during her undergraduate career. Soon after, she worked another legal assistantship at Hyden-Zakheim, LLP, in San Ramon, CA. Determined to expand her horizon as a law student, Conde went on to serve as a law clerk for the Orange County District Attorney's Office for narcotics and misdemeanors as well as for Sullivan Law & Associates.

From these experiences, Conde gleaned more than just a deeper understanding of legal procedures. She discovered that she was most interested in family law. Within the realm of family law, Conde was fascinated with two types of cases: custody and Marvin Actions, also known as "palimony" or the non-marital partner's right to assets based upon an implied contract. These two types of family law are partly what drew her to the Buncher Law Corporation, with it's strength in Marvin contract law cases.

When asked about her aspirations as an attorney, Conde shared that she would eventually like to work up to be a trial attorney in both civil and criminal court. Since starting her partnership with Buncher Law Corporation on May 1st, Conde anticipates a bright future and looks forward to practicing law in Irvine, CA.

