Chelsea Financial Services Advisor Mike Jump Heads Annual "Wheel for Warriors" Fundraiser for Veterans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services Representative Mike Jump is the lead organizer for V.F.W. Post 1486's Annual Fundraiser "The Wheel for Warriors" in Sandwich, Illinois. In a show of support for Jump and his fundraising efforts for local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chelsea Financial has become a sponsor for the event.

"I've been fundraising in the Sandwich area for many years," stated Jump. "For the previous 10 years, I was very involved with Somonauk Summer Recreation, a baseball/softball organization with 200+ kids. Last year, I figured it was time to help out our area Vets, since their Post's parking lot is full of potholes, and they didn't have the funds to make the necessary repairs. As you can imagine, wheelchairs, walkers and potholes just don't mix, so after hearing the community's complaints and concerns about the parking lot condition, I got involved." Jump became the top donor to get the fundraising started.

Jump had created a successful "Wheel-O-Meat" for his previous fundraising efforts, which he has permanently renamed "Wheel for Warriors" for his V.F.W. Post Annual Fundraising Campaign: "The 'Wheel-O-Meat' was really successful, even if it didn't sound great," joked Jump. "But for the Veterans, we've gone way beyond cuts of meat as the prizes. This year, we have really increased the number and values of the raffles, with multiple high-end TVs and other many other prizes from $25 - $500."

Chelsea Financial Services Company President, John Pisapia remarked: "Mike Jump has been a Financial Advisor for over 40 years. He joined Chelsea Financial back in 2016 and has been a longtime resident of the area (since 2002) and has always been actively dedicated to his community. I'm proud to be a Sponsor for this Annual Event and support his fundraising efforts to help Veterans in the area."

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in supporting Mike Jump and the "Wheel for Warriors" Annual Fundraiser for V.F.W. Post 1486 – Sandwich Illinois by contacting Mike at mjump@chfs.com.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea is a national full service Broker/Dealer. The firm opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Chelsea currently provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from over 60 Registered Representatives based in 16 States. Visit http://www.chfs.com for more information.

About the "WHEEL FOR WARRIORS" ANNUAL FUNDRAISER

100% of the proceeds of this year's fundraiser will be used to repair the V.F.W. Parking Lot. The event will be held on Friday, March 28, 2020 at the V.F.W. Post 1486 from 2-7 p.m. in Sandwich Illinois on 713 South Main Street. More than 10 raffle events include over 100 prizes. To donate or inquire, contact Mike Jump at 815-498-1250 mjump@chfs.com.

