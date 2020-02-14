Chelsea Financial Services Encourages South Florida Businesses to "Sleepout" to Help End Homelessness While Fostering Team Building in Their Organizations

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services has become a sponsor for "SleepOut," The Lord's Place 13th annual event to raise funds and awareness to help break the cycle of homelessness in Palm Beach County, FL.

DonorPowered.com Social Enterprise and The Lord's Place SleepOut Partnership Logo

John Pisapia, President of Staten Island-based Chelsea Financial, first heard about this unique event through his Marketing Director, Barry Lippold. "I have multiple Financial Advisors based in South Florida, including Lake Worth," stated Pisapia. "When I found out that the event was designed to create mindfulness about homelessness in addition to raising funds, I just had to step in and support the cause. I want to encourage other South Florida companies to participate in SleepOut; It's an amazing event that can be utilized as an excellent and affordable Team Building exercise."

"There are so many amazing facets to the event, including activities for the kids, BBQ, live music and a beautiful mission program," added Lippold. "It's quite remarkable what The Lord's Place does for the homeless on a daily basis, but this event really brings the meaning home to every participant by taking their home out of the equation – just for a night; It really brings all of our neighbors together."

"SleepOut" also has a "SleepIn" version of their event where participants who can't attend the event can still participate in fundraising to support their most vulnerable neighbors.

Meredith Fontenot, SleepoutTLP.com's Webmaster, explains the online fundraising aspect of the event: "Just like a walk or run, participants go online to create teams or participate as individuals to SleepOut/In. Online tools make it easy to get donations via social networks to support their participation. Registrants can sign-up in minutes and begin their fundraising right away by sharing their customized fundraising pages via social media."

Anne Noble, Chief Advancement Officer of The Lord's Place, adds: "All of the funds raised via SleepOutTLP.com help us fund the mission of the agency – to break the cycle of homelessness for each individual or family who walks through our doors. The programs we have help people find homes, jobs, and a purpose in life."

DonorPowered, a WordPress plug-in that powers the SleepOutTLP.com website, was developed for The Lord's Place via a Social Enterprise created by Barry Lippold of Nth Degree Group. A percentage of all sales of licenses of the software is given back to The Lord's Place: "They were instrumental in helping my team envision this amazing software. By creating it with and for a non-profit, we were ensured of developing software that really met the needs of all types of event fundraising."

2020 SLEEPOUT/SLEEPIN EVENT INFORMATION

SleepOut will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches, from 5pm-8am with "Lights Out!" at 11pm, where attendees can stay to SleepOut, or return home to SleepIn.

Please join Chelsea Financial in supporting SleepOut/In by joining our team or donating to the event via our Team Page: https://sleepouttlp.com/team/?show=46

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial is a national full-service brokerage firm. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Chelsea provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories, with multiple Advisors in Florida. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from over 60 Registered Representatives based in 16 States. Visit http://www.chfs.com for more info.

About THE LORD's PLACE

The Lord's Place is dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing innovative, compassionate and effective services to men, women and children in our community. We offer comprehensive services designed to end homelessness once and for all. We are a non-sectarian, social impact 501(c)3 organization that, for 40 years, has been changing the lives of families and individuals experiencing homelessness. Visit The Lord's Place for more info or to donate.

About DONORPOWERED.COM / NTH DEGREE MEDIA AND MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC.

DonorPowered is a Social Enterprise from Nth Degree Group, a marketing/website tech firm. DonorPowered offers a Wordpress Plug-in and Theme for Non-Profit Event Fundraising for Teams and Individual Participants. DonorPowered is unlike other online event fundraising solutions since fundraising is not managed on a shared platform. Organizations own their software license and own their donor/participant data. A percentage of each sale/installation is given back to The Lord's Place and to other charities.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

jpisapia@chfs.com

866-898-5800

Media Contact for Nth Degree Group:

Barry Lippold

barry@nthdegreegroup.net

561-701-7624

Media Contact for The Lord's Place:

Margie Yansura

mywordsmith@bellsouth.net

561-313-5028

SOURCE Chelsea Financial Services

Related Links

http://www.chfs.com

