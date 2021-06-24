Chelsea Financial Services Installs New ADA Compliance Software to Make Their Website CHFS.com More Accessible for Those with Disabilities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services announced that their website, CHFS.com, was recently updated with new ADA Compliance Software, allowing those with disabilities and/or visual impairments to quickly change design elements of their website, making the site more accessible.

Chelsea Financial Services CHFS.com Website Homepage Displaying ADA CompliaSite Logo for Increased Accessibility for the Disabled or Visually Impaired

"We recently updated our website with the express goal of making our site compliant with the laws and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)." stated John Pisapia, President of Staten Island-based Chelsea Financial Services. "However, we didn't want to just be more complaint with the ADA Act; we also wanted to make our site more friendly and accessible to our clients and visitors with disabilities in general." added Pisapia.

After extensive research comparing various vendors and software solutions, Chelsea Financial Services purchased and installed an ADA Compliance software solution from Nth Degree Media and Management Group, Inc. (Nth Degree Group / nthdegreegroup.net). Their software solution allows visitors to redesign the site in an instant for better readability and accessibility, especially helpful for those with visual impairments or any other disabilities that would otherwise limit access. "A visitor simply clicks on the handicapped icon floating left-screen-center on every page. With just a couple of clicks, users can change the colors, make text larger, turn the site black and white…Even have the page read aloud to them, and so much more." added Christopher (Chris) Vetrano, Registered Representative at Chelsea Financial Services.

"After configuration, implementing the software is very easy. A snippet of code is placed on each page that enables the ADA CompliaSite (adacompliasite.com) software, allowing any user or visitor to make instantaneous changes to the site's design aspects, making the site much more accessible." described Pisapia. "There was some additional work to provide descriptions in the tags (code) for every image and graphic, which Nth Degree Group handled as well. Also, we wanted to make any complaints or feedback about accessibility easy to send via a new Contact form. Besides those two steps, the software automatically takes care of the rest of the details, allowing the site to be customized to fit any particular visitor's needs."

SOME HISTORY ON ADA COMPLIANCE FOR BUSINESS WEBSITES

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed in 1990 and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, ensuring that they have equal rights and opportunities. Software like Nth Degree Group's ADA CompliaSite software assists websites in following Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service Broker/Dealer. The firm opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its 22nd Anniversary, Chelsea currently provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from over 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit chfs.com for more information.

The company is currently recruiting nationally for Registered Representatives and Independent Brokers, and locally in Staten Island for a Compliance Assistant (Series 24 required) and a National Recruiter (Series 7 required). Visit JoinChelsea.com for more information.

About Nth Degree group & ADACompliaSite

Nth Degree Media and Management Group, Inc. (nthdegreegroup.net) is a Digital Marketing Agency, Software Sales and Software Developer based in Miami, Florida. Their ADA CompliaSite (adacompliasite.com) software is an affordable option to help ensure a site's compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

[email protected]

(866) 898-5800

242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307

Media Contact for ADA CompliaSite / Nth Degree Group:

Barry Lippold

[email protected]

(305) 615-1033

153 E Flagler St #330, Miami, FL 33131



Related Links

https://www.chfs.com

https://adacompliasite.com

https://nthdegreegroup.net

SOURCE Chelsea Financial Services