Chelsea Senior Living Honors Local Heroes With Free Lunch on 9-11

FANWOOD, N.J., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Senior Living is mounting a company-wide thank you to first responders and other community heroes on September 11th with a Hoagies With Heroes free lunch at all 17 of its New Jersey and New York properties.

Chelsea team members at its assisted living and independent living residences will offer sandwiches with various sides and beverages from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. -- some to eat-in, some to go.

Chelsea flyer promoting Hoagies With Heroes free lunch for local heroes on 9-11

"Our residents are served by the brave men and women of police, fire and EMS departments in all of these communities," said Chris Slavicek, Chelsea's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Whether they are paid or volunteer responders, we look for opportunities throughout the year to show our appreciation for their service and this is one way we can say thanks."

Chelsea Senior Living properties in New Jersey are in these locations:

Belvidere (The Chelsea at Brookfield)

Brick

Bridgewater

East Brunswick

Fanwood

Marlboro (The Chelsea at Solana Marlboro, lunch served on 9-12)

(The Chelsea at Solana Marlboro, lunch served on 9-12) Monroe (The Chelsea at Forsgate)

Manalapan

Montville

Shrewsbury

Tinton Falls

Toms River

Warren

West Milford (The Chelsea at Bald Eagle)

Chelsea properties in New York are in these locations:

Greenburgh

Yaphank (The Chelsea at Brookhaven)

Plainview (Somerset Gardens)

