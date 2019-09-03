Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Receives Multiple Industry Awards, Recognized as Top Franchise

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chem-Dry, an international carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise, has been recognized as one of the top franchise brands in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 Ranking and Franchise Help's 2019 Franchise Awards. In such a large industry with a wide array of both franchised and independent contractors, this recognition of the Chem-Dry network's performance are true indicators that the brand's business model remains as strong as ever, customer service continues to exceed expectations, and that the home improvement industry continues to thrive.

Chem-Dry continues its longstanding tradition of ranking No. 1 in Entrepreneur's carpet cleaning category for 31 consecutive years, while also holding the No. 72 overall position on this year's Franchise 500 list. Focusing on areas of performance such as financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the franchise system, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking is one of the most highly regarded rankings in franchising. Chem-Dry was also recently recognized for its success as an established franchise brand performing highly in growth and profitability, taking the No. 15 spot in Franchise Help's 2019 Franchise Awards.

"It's a true honor to be recognized as a top-ranked brand by these prestigious organizations. These achievements are a direct reflection of our hardworking franchise owners and the fantastic service they provide to our growing base of happy customers," said Dan Tarantin, president and CEO of Harris Research Inc., the parent company of Chem-Dry. "With the home improvement industry thriving, Chem-Dry is benefitting from the growing consumer demand for environmentally-friendly home maintenance services. As we continue to grow our global footprint, we remain committed to providing unparalleled value to our customers across an expanded array of residential and commercial services in each community we serve."

Chem-Dry uses a green-certified solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction (HCE) process for cleaning carpets and upholstery, which provides a deeper, longer lasting clean and creates healthier homes and workplaces. In a study by an independent lab, Chem-Dry's HCE cleaning method was found to remove an average of 98 percent of common household allergens from carpets and upholstery and an average of 89 percent of airborne bacteria when a sanitizer was added. As part of the brand's focus on ensuring overall home health, it now offers over 50 Green Certified products.

With a network of 3,000 franchise units across more than 55 countries serving 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide, these top rankings come at a time when Chem-Dry has seen tremendous growth. This year alone, the brand has signed 67 franchise agreements, and plans to open 105 locations by year-end.

Chem-Dry plans to continue accelerated franchise development efforts throughout the remainder of the year and beyond. Over the last five years, nearly 35 percent of new Chem-Dry locations have come from existing franchisees expanding their business – a true testament to the strength of the business model. Additionally, the company is looking for community-minded entrepreneurs who want to partner with an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category with world-class training and support.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning over 55 countries and serving 11,000 homes and business a day worldwide. Its green-certified solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked the number one carpet cleaning franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 31 consecutive years and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 19 consecutive years, Chem-Dry has been ranked as the world's Best House & Office Franchise in the 2018 Global Franchise Awards. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com. Chem-Dry is owned by Harris Research, Inc., which is also the founder and owner of the fast-growing N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise and the owner of Delta Disaster Services, an award-winning property restoration franchise.

