Chem-Dry Master Franchise Owners Expand into Cyprus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chem-Dry , the world's largest carpet cleaning franchise, has signed a Master Franchise agreement for Cyprus with Beirut-based entrepreneur, Camille El Zeinaty.

El Zeinaty, who also owns the Master Franchise rights for Lebanon, recognizes that there is a tremendous opportunity for a cleaning franchise on the island nation - especially in a post-pandemic world.

"We're excited about the opportunity for Chem-Dry in Cyprus," El Zeinaty said. "The economy of Cyprus is based on tourism, as it is the third largest island in the Mediterranean and third most populated, but convenient to Turkey, Greece and Lebanon. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the standards for cleanliness will be higher than ever before. There's a great opportunity with hotels, casinos, and homes that will be in need of our services. Our continued expansion in the Mediterranean area positions us to be the number one cleaning company in Cyprus. We will be focusing on flooring, deep cleaning and sanitizing both homes and commercial properties. Our unique approach to cleaning has never been more relevant and we look forward to growing the brand in Cyprus."

"Chem-Dry is a legacy brand in the United States and around the world," says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. "Our 40 years of success is proof to entrepreneurs and investors that Chem-Dry's products and services will always be in demand. Chem-Dry continues to help enthusiastic leaders like Camille take their business goals to the next level."

Chem-Dry is the world's largest carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise with more than 3,000 franchises in over 55 countries, serving 11,000 homes and businesses a day. Chem-Dry has held the honor of being Entrepreneur magazine's top-rated carpet cleaning franchise for 32 straight years. The Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper and more environmentally-friendly clean that appeals to both home and business owners. In addition to carpet and area rugs, Chem-Dry provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather and upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents.

"Cyprus is a land of innovation and growing with recent natural gas reserves, we expect a robust economy for many years," El Zeinaty said. "Our research proves great opportunity for our products and the customers in Cyprus. We are very excited about this opportunity for Chem-Dry, and we expect to do very well servicing the cleaning and sanitizing needs across the country for both Chem-Dry and those that will partner with us."

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its franchise opportunities, visit:

www.chemdryinternational.com

Contact:

Joe Manuszak

Vice President, Global Development

[email protected]

+1 616 560 8686

SOURCE Chem-Dry

Related Links

http://www.chemdryinternational.com

