Chem One Ltd Wins NACD's 2018 Responsible Distribution Excellence Award

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) today announced Chem One Ltd as the winner of the 2018 Responsible Distribution Excellence Award. The award is given to a company that demonstrates a sustained and rigorous commitment to NACD Responsible Distribution®, the association's third-party-verified environmental, health, safety, and security program. The award was presented at NACD's annual ChemEdge conference and trade show, the premier operations and management event for the chemical distribution industry.

"Chem One Ltd has consistently delivered on its commitment to the Responsible Distribution tenets of environmental, health, safety, and security, celebrating the tenth straight year of no reportable incidents on its OSHA 300 log," said NACD President Eric R. Byer. "Not only is the company committed to safety, but Chem One has gone the extra mile in ensuring sustainability in its operations, as well as community and civic outreach."

Chem One Ltd CEO and President Terry Podlogar said, "Our mission statement and directive to all employees centered around risk management first – before profits. It's how we minimize our customers' risks. We have been committed to the Responsible Distribution program since its early cycles and are proud to receive this award. We look forward to continuing to strive for excellence in the environmental, health, safety, and security space."

A driving force behind Chem One's risk management program, CFO and Responsible Distribution Code Coordinator Melanie Koch added, "Safety, security, environmental responsibility, and regulatory compliance is the foundation of how we have chosen to run this company. The commitment stems from the top and was built on the owners' commitment at the onset and now the management and more importantly the employees. It is really a very simple promise of how we conduct business. We will always do the right thing."

The winner of the Responsible Distribution Excellence Award is nominated by third-party verifiers and peers. Several key practices of Chem One Ltd stood out when determining the company as the recipient of this year's award, including:

Annually writing business plans with opportunities, risks and planned initiatives to build upon the opportunities and mitigate the risks;

Operating in an LEED Silver-certified building and receiving points in many efficiency areas; and,

Utilizing a layered security method including architectural designs to deflect fast approaching vehicles, hurricane Category 5 shutters over all windows and doors, and numerous interior security methods if layered security fails, including biometric access and proximity sensors based on level of access granted.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company has been a member of NACD since 1995. For more information about Chem One Ltd, visit https://www.chemone.com.

NACD and its over 440 member companies are vital to the chemical supply chain providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security, and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third-party verified management practice. For more information, visit www.NACD.com.

