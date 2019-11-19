ChemDesign to Receive 2019 SOCMA Educational Outreach Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce that ChemDesign is being recognized for its exceptional efforts to educate a new generation about the importance of specialty chemistry as part of the association's Performance Improvement Awards program.

Educational Outreach is one of 29 Performance Improvement Awards that will be presented during SOCMA Week, December 4-6, in New Orleans. For 13 years, SOCMA has honored facilities that are leading the charge in environmental stewardship and educational outreach.

"We commend ChemDesign and its outstanding team for going above and beyond to strengthen the future of specialties through education," said Joe Dettinger, Senior Director, Compliance & Stewardship. "ChemDesign wowed our judges with their examples of taking age-appropriate principles being taught in the science classroom and showing students how they translate to experiments that may be part of what they are doing in their labs. We encourage other facilities to utilize ChemDesign as an example in growing their own educational outreach programs."

Among its efforts, ChemDesign participates in the University of Wisconsin's "STEM Days," where students meet with businesses that employ people in various STEM-related positions. ChemDesign is involved in Career Expo Opportunities, where 10th-grade students are introduced to careers and community role models. The facility is also engaged with the University of Wisconsin's Green Bay Campus through the Education and Business Partnership Committee.

"With a dedicated effort to educate young people, ChemDesign has set the bar on engaging and growing the future generation of the specialty chemical industry," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "We look forward to celebrating their efforts during our Performance Improvement Awards ceremony in New Orleans."

