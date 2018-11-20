CHEMEON® Surface Technology Celebrates Five Years of Innovation and Success

MINDEN, Nev., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEON Surface Technology celebrates five successful years of a new name, new ownership, and new leadership. CHEMEON is a collaborative team, focused on research and development, customer service and innovative solutions, and international growth.

"The chemistry we use to make our MIL-SPEC hexavalent-free corrosion protection is as critical as the chemistry in relationships that we have with our valued customers," says Dr. Madylon Meiling, CEO of CHEMEON.

CHEMEON renames their anniversary month "NoHexvember" to recognize the company's core focus on the reduction and elimination of Hexavalent Chrome in the metal finishing industry. "We recognize that the position we have created in this critical, life saving initiative, and the CHEMEON commitment to corporate social responsibility, has resulted in significant, hexavalent free innovations," said Dr. Meiling.

CHEMEON's 2018 anniversary month looks at the accomplishments, alliances, and insights of the past five years.

2013

A Welcome Change - New ownership and leadership changes the corporate culture and industry understanding of CHEMEON products and services. A significant focus on chemical solutions and customer service is implemented.

CHEMEON 0CP-6800

The patent for CHEMEON 0CP-6800, the Zero Chrome alternative to hex chrome, is granted. With functional applications from architecture to aerospace, CHEMEON 0CP-6800 continues to find new industry applications.

2014

New Chemistry:

CHEMEON Magnesium Cleaner and CHEMEON Magnesium Activator

The aerospace industry is first to take advantage of CHEMEON's proprietary Magnesium Cleaner and Activator. Unique properties, designed specifically for magnesium alloys and global availability of the chemistries, result in immediate product interest.

2015

Madylon Meiling Ph.D., CEO

Dr. Meiling has become a recognized leader in the metal finishing industry, spearheading new innovations, NASF SUR/FIN and NavAir alliances, and global expansion. Dr. Meiling brings nearly two decades of experience as a corporate consultant and executive coach, specializing in leadership development, team learning, and organizational change initiatives with "Fortune 100" companies.

A New Name and New Website www.chemeon.com

The name change to CHEMEON® and the launch of a new responsive website www.chemeon.com has supported the successful, global expansion of the company. The name change included all product specifications and over 120+ existing products being rebranded as CHEMEON.

CHEMEON ALSeal 9100 Introduced at NASF SUR/FIN

CHEMEON was invited to become an Executive Member of the NASF and presented the attributes of CHEMEON AlSeal 9100 on June 9th at SUR/FIN. Automotive and industry interest in ALSeal 9100, processed anodic coatings, continues to increase. CHEMEON AlSeal 9100 does not show signs of corrosion or pit formation after 480 hours salt spray on highly alkaline, pre dipped test coupons.

2016

CHEMEON names Dr. Sjon Westre as VP Technology

Dr. Westre is a proven innovator and recognized subject matter expert in light metal finishing, with emphasis on anodizing and conversion coating solutions for the semiconductor and aerospace industries. Dr. Westre was involved in the original development and commercialization of CHEMEON TCP-HF® and creating CHEMEON's Training Program "Anodizing Best Practices and Troubleshooting." Dr. Westre and his team have developed multiple patent-pending CHEMEON innovations.

CHEMEON TCP-HF RTU (Ready To Use) Available Worldwide

Military and the Chemical Industry called upon CHEMEON to create a product for ease of TCP-HF® application. Patent pending CHEMEON TCP-HF RTU (Ready To Use) was developed as a military grade pre-mixed chemistry and can be applied directly from 5gal, 55 gallon, tote, spray bottles or touch-up pens.

CHEMEON TCP-NP™ (No Prep) Presented at NASF SUR/FIN and ASETsDefense SERDP-ESTCP Conferences CHEMEON Scientists and Chemists presented the patented hexavalent-free CHEMEON TCP-NP™ chemical conversion coating, formulated for high corrosion protection and high adhesion qualities on aluminum alloys. These coatings do not require deox or surface activation steps and are designed to shorten processing times and increase output rate. CHEMEON TCP-NP™ immersion, spray and brush application are pending QPL (Qualified Product Listing) QPD (Qualified Product Database) by the U.S. Navy-Defense Standardization Program under governing specification MIL-DTL-81706B

Hubbard-Hall and CHEMEON, a Global Partnership

CHEMEON announced a partnership with Hubbard Hall, initiated by CHEMEON CEO Madylon Meiling and Hubbard-Hall CEO Molly Kellogg. This agreement provides Hubbard-Hall customers with access to CHEMEON's comprehensive line of anodizing technologies; MIL-SPEC 81706B and MIL-DTL 5541B approved hex-free chromate conversion technologies and laboratory support. Hubbard-Hall is a recognized brand, with roots from 1849, and develops, services and supplies their line of specialty chemicals for ferrous and non-ferrous metals to its global customers.

2017

Breakthrough Aluminum Conversion Coating Technology for the HVAC Market

CHEMEON and Metal Processing International (MPI) formed a technological and business alliance to bring advanced aluminum conversion coating technology to the HVAC market through FinkoteCC (Conversion Coating). This technology is designed to extend the life of aluminum alloys in the presence of mild to moderate chloride corrosion, minimizing the development of oxides when water and salt are on the surface. FinkoteCC with CHEMEON chemistry is available exclusively from MPI/Finkote.

CHEMEON "The Power of Protection"

International marketing in multiple languages details the attributes and value of CHEMEON specialty chemicals and services. CHEMEON "The Power of Protection" campaign illustrates the myriad of ways that CHEMEON replaces toxic chemistry and protects the environment.

CHEMEON TCP-HF as an Anodic Seal replaces Sodium Dichromate and Dilute Chrome

The summer 2017 article in Naval Power and Force Projection Magazine (here) details CHEMEON's work with Metal Finishers Association of California to implement the CHEMEON TCP-HF® solution as a proven and safe replacement for the carcinogen hexavalent chrome.

2018

CHEMEON eTCP™ is a patent pending chemistry providing visual verification that parts are protected is debuted at ASETs Defense. For decades the industry associated the yellow gold hue of the carcinogen hexavalent chrome (known by brand names including Alodine 1200) as visual identification for parts being coated. Now CHEMEON provides visual verification with the non-carcinogenic safe CHEMEON eTCP that meets or exceeds MIL-SPEC. Power of Protection You Can See™ is CHEMEON eTCP.

About CHEMEON Surface Technology

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a global leader in advanced, environmentally responsible, surface engineering solutions. CHEMEON is licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide MIL-SPEC QPL Trivalent Chromium Pre-Treatment; CHEMEON TCP-HF® (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray) and CHEMEON TCP-HF Touch Up Pen. CHEMEON's patented and proprietary chemistries include: Military Grade CHEMEON TCP-NP™ (No Prep) and patented zero chrome CHEMEON 0CP- 6800, in addition to a full line of anodizing pre and post treatments, additives, dyes, custom R&D, consulting and university level training.

