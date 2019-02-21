Chemetall receives Airbus SQIP award for the fifth consecutive time

The award acknowledges Chemetall's sustained performance, strong continuous improvement and customer-oriented approach in line with Airbus targets and expectations. Chemetall supplies Airbus with high-quality Naftoseal ® aircraft sealants and Ardrox ® corrosion protection products which meet the stringent requirements of the international aerospace industry.

"This is a great honor to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year, and it makes us extremely proud. It reflects our trustful cooperation with Airbus, and acknowledges the passion and dedication of the entire Chemetall team to support the Airbus growth strategy," says Hendrik Becker, Chemetall's Global Aerospace Manager. With three major supply chain projects and maintaining a high quality and delivery performance in 2018, Chemetall contributed to further strengthen the global Airbus supply chain.

"With our strong commitment to deliver high quality service and products, we will continue to further support Airbus and the announced ramp-up of the Airbus Single Aisle Program," says Ronald Hendriks, Quality Manager EMEA and SQIP Leader. Chemetall is the only company in the history of SQIP that achieved the "Accredited Supplier" status five times in the category 'Material & Parts'.

Airbus reviews the performance of its suppliers

The aim of the Airbus Supply Chain & Quality Improvement Program, known as SQIP, is to advance the major strategic Airbus suppliers towards the goal of industrial excellence with regard to product quality and delivery reliability. In view of increasing production rates, this goal is of particular importance. Every year, the performance of each participating supplier is reviewed and either confirmed or – in case of non-conformity with the requested quality standards – downgraded or even rejected.

Chemetall has a long-term partnership with Airbus

Over the past 30 years, Chemetall and Airbus have established a long-lasting and successful business relationship. From production sites in Langelsheim/Germany and Soissons/France, Chemetall supplies several Airbus sites with aircraft sealants, corrosion protection products, cleaners and pre-treatment technologies. This year, Chemetall will finalize the expansion of its production site in Langelsheim, Germany, to fulfill the increasing global demands for aircraft sealants.

About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the "Innovation Beyond Paint" program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2017, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.97 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination – Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of more than €60 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

