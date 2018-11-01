Chemetry's eShuttle™ receives Green Chemistry Challenge Award

Chemetry's eShuttle™ Technology provides significant reduction in power consumption in the production of many major commodity chemicals, which in turn reduces CO 2 emissions associated with Climate Change. The technology has the side benefit of not producing chlorine gas. The initial focus of the eShuttle™ process is on the production of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC), the key raw material for the production of PVC resins, and Propylene Oxide (PO), a key raw material for the production of polymers used in the automotive sector and construction around the world.

Dr. Ryan Gilliam, Chemetry CEO, said: "The ACS Green Chemistry Challenge Award directly reflects Chemetry's mission to be the industry leader in the development of safer, greener and lower cost chemical technologies. Our eShuttle™ Technology allows chemical companies to economically produce essential chemicals while having a meaningful impact on the environment through power savings, free chlorine avoidance, and waste water reduction. The team is very proud to receive this award from the American Chemical Society."

Following semi-commercial scale development in California, the eShuttle™ EDC process is currently being scaled-up in cooperation with a major PVC producer. The producer's expectations of this scale-up is the commercialization of a process that reduces power consumption by up to 50% at their current facilities, while removing the significant health and safety concerns of free chlorine production and storage.

Chemetry is actively seeking strategic partners and funding for these scale-up and commercialization efforts. For more information, contact us at info@chemetrycorp.com.

ACS Website on the Award (www.acs.org)

The Green Chemistry Challenge Awards (GCCA) promote the environmental and economic benefits of developing and using novel green chemistry. These prestigious annual awards recognize chemical technologies that incorporate the principles of green chemistry into chemical design, manufacture, and use.

About Chemetry

Leveraging its world class laboratories and piloting facilities, Chemetry is focused on developing lower energy technologies in the chemical space. Supported by a diverse team of engineers, scientists and plant operators, the company maintains an active research and development program and holds over 100 patents in the chemical and building material space. Chemetry is part of Calera Corporation, a clean technology company based in Moss Landing, California. For more information, visit www.chemetrycorp.com.

SOURCE Chemetry

Related Links

http://www.chemetrycorp.com

