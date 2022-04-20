Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Size to Grow by USD 5.16 Billion | By Product and Geography | Market Analysis with Leading Companies

Download Sample Report! to make informed business decisions based on qualitative

Growing Chemical and Biological Warfare by Militants to Drive the Market Growth

Countries are witnessing growing instances of asymmetric warfare that are creating global tensions. Internal and external security threats affect a country's growth and development and its international relations with other countries. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of conflicts globally. The growing tension among the nations has led to many civilian causalities owing to the usage of CBRN weapons by militants. This has led to an increase in the demand for CBRN defensive products such as personal protection equipment, detection systems, vehicle-mounted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detection systems, detonators, and decontamination devices. The losses in terms of life and equipment have triggered the enhancement of CBRND for troops. Thus, despite budgetary constraints, regions such as North America and Europe are investing in improving CBRND for both troops and vehicles.

Soldier Protection System Funding Constraints to Challenge the Market Growth

North America had the highest share of the market because of its high defense budget; however, sequestration measures in the US are expected to have an adverse effect on the market. The Budget Control Act passed by the US Congress in 2011 aims to reduce the overall military spending by $487 billion over the next ten years. Due to the challenging budgetary environment, the US military sector needs to reduce costs while procuring, maintaining, enhancing, and developing effective soldier protection systems. The decrease in the defense budget is expected to slow down or prohibit the development of various equipment used by military, police, and law enforcement personnel. This indicates that defense budgetary constraints pose a strong challenge to the growth of the vendors in the CBRND market.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) market share growth by the CBRN protection segment will be significant during the forecast period. Countries like the US, the UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, South Korea, and Egypt are making massive investments in the procurement and development of CBRN force protection equipment to bolster their defense and homeland security personnel protection against extremist attacks from hostile countries. In addition, improving economic conditions and increasing territorial disputes between China and Vietnam, India and Pakistan, and North Korea and South Korea will likely result in an increased procurement of CBRN protection equipment that will strengthen their defense capabilities during the forecast.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The growing development of biological and chemical agents for use in warfare is driving the US to develop excessive personal protection equipment such as gas masks for armed personnel. This will facilitate the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense (CBRND) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense Market Covers the Following Areas:

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Sizing

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Forecast

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. AirBoss of America Corp.

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Avon Rubber Plc

Bruker Corp.

Chemring Group Plc

Ecolab Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Environics Oy

Kromek Group Plc

Leidos Holdings Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

QinetiQ Group Plc

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Thales Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AirBoss of America Corp., Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Avon Rubber Plc, Bruker Corp., Chemring Group Plc, Ecolab Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Environics Oy, Kromek Group Plc, Leidos Holdings Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Group Plc, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Thales Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

