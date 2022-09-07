Chemical Distribution Market worth $400 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Notable players in the chemical distribution industry include Brenntag AG, Azelis, Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH, Omya AG, Nordmann Rassmann GmbH, and HSH Chemie GmbH.

SELBYVILLE, Del. , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical distribution market value is poised to cross USD 400 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Chemical Distribution Market

Rapid growth of the chemical industry alongside other prominent industry verticals as a promising factor shaping the market outlook. Chemical manufacturing firms are rapidly transitioning toward third-party distributors to reduce supply chain complexities and tap into new opportunities. These trends have encouraged producers to establish strategic alliances with chemical distribution firms offering a range of value-added services such as outsourced formulations or inventory management, pushing the industry expansion.

Flourishing industrial sector to drive the demand for specialty chemicals

Chemical Distribution Market from specialty chemicals is expected to exceed USD 150 billion by 2030, driven by the heavy dependence on several end-use industries such as aerospace, cosmetics, manufacturing, textiles, automotive, food, and agriculture. These are a blend of two or more fine chemicals, producing a mixture with a distinctive function, and are used as ingredients in finished goods to enhance manufacturing processes. The rapid industrial growth led by the positive global economic outlook may help the segment gain significant impetus over the forecast period.

Rising demand for progressive medical equipment to boost product adoption across the medical and pharmaceutical industry

Medical and pharmaceutical segment market is likely to reach USD 33 billion by 2030, depicting over 4% CAGR during the analysis timeframe.

The rising investments across the healthcare sector and the emergence of several chronic health disorders have pushed the requirement for medical equipment as well as pharmaceutical products, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, driving the market progression. The increasing utilization of chlorine for drug synthesis across the pharmaceutical industry may register lucrative gains for the chemical distribution industry in the years ahead.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 394 market data tables & 39 figures & charts from the report, 'Chemical Distribution Market Size, By Product (Commodity Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals), By End-user (Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Packaging, Energy, Food & Beverage, Textile), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030' in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/chemical-distribution-market

Rapid industrial growth to define the regional landscape

Europe chemical distribution market is anticipated to expand at more than 4% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 and record an estimated valuation worth USD 104 billion by 2030. The optimistic stance of the regional manufacturing sector and the subsequent rise in chemical production and consumption are likely to fuel the regional industry.

According to Eurostat, the sold production of manufactured goods across Europe jumped by 14% in 2021 to reach USD 5210 billion from USD 4582 billion in 2020. The ongoing developments in chemical distribution technology may further stimulate the industry forecasts.

Increasing strategic moves to boost the competitive outlook

Notable players in the chemical distribution market include Brenntag AG, Azelis, Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH, Omya AG, Nordmann Rassmann GmbH, HSH Chemie GmbH, CHErbslöh Polska Sp. Z.o.o, Elton Chemicals, Sera Chemicals, ART Chemicals, Donauchem GmbH, Dafcochim Distribution, Afco Solutions, Vermont, Bridgexim, Resinex Group, Contilinks Romania SRL, Interallis Chemicals, Ubimedia, PROCIV, Radka, Accendis Trading, Polichem Trade & Shipping SRL, Synthesia Group, Klebrom, MCD, Biesterfeld AG, Spot Trading Import-Export SRL, Sinochem plastic.

