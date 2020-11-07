Chemical Distributors Congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) President Eric R. Byer issued the following statement on the National election results.

"NACD and its members congratulate president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic victory in this past week's election.

"The association looks forward to working with the Biden/Harris administration to implement important safety, health and environmental priorities. We hope the new administration will work with Congress to coalesce around a long-term infrastructure program, renew the GSP program, and relax the tariffs on products from China, among other priorities."

"Chemical distributors are an important part of the fabric of the American manufacturing supply chain. Through NACD's Responsible Distribution program, they work extremely hard to protect the health, safety, environmental and security of their employees and facilities. We stand ready to work with the Administration, new Congress and regulatory agencies to ensure we continue to operate safe workplaces."

NACD and its nearly 400 member and Affiliate companies are vital to the chemical supply chain providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security, and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third-party-verified management practice. For more information, visit www.NACD.com.

Contact: Lucinda Schofer

(571) 482-3044

[email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD)

Related Links

http://www.nacd.com

