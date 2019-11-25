Chemical Food Contaminants: Acrylamide, Furan, Ethyl carbamate, Perchlorate and PFAS

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- Details of challenges and alternatives associated with food contamination and different types of chemical contaminants found in food



- A look at the regulatory guidelines for food safety; and recommendations reflecting new developments in the field of acrylamide reduction

- Discussion of new market opportunities and identification of stakeholders best positioned to meet this supply demand chain

- Brief description of alternatives to prevent varied chemical contaminant types, including acrylamide, ethyl carbamate, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)



Summary

Safe food is defined as food that has not lost its nutritional value, that is clean in physical, chemical, and microbiological terms and that is not stale.There are several factors that may cause food to become unsafe for consumption.



The consequences of contaminated food can range from mild sickness, nausea and vomiting to even death.The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated the global burden of foodborne diseases to be nearly 33 million deaths every year.



It also estimated that nearly one-third of these deaths involve children and infants.



Food contamination can occur at any stage from production to when a food product reaches its end user.Food can become unsafe to consume due to natural reasons (toxins, chemicals released during cooking), or food can become spoilt due to the growth of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses).



Environmental contamination from heavy metals such as mercury, lead and cadmium are also a growing concern. Industrialization has been a primary cause of contamination in the food chain.



