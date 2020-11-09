Chemical Guys Launches TORQ Big Mouth Max Release Foam Cannon For Super-Sized Suds on Any Vehicle

Every aspect of the TORQ Big Mouth Max Release is super-sized for maximum foam release, delivering the largest amount of suds for all vehicle types – from cars and SUVs to trucks and RVs. The newly sculpted Big Blow Bezel is Chemical Guys' biggest Foam Cannon head yet, shaping the air and foam exiting the nozzle into an ultra-wide stream of the thickest, whitest, fluffiest foam. The product's easy-grip design and ergonomic handle also allows for effortless maneuvering.

Additionally, the TORQ Big Mouth Max Release has an easy-adjust Full Flow Technology foam knob that allows for total foam control. Simply turn the knob clockwise for max foam release after those filthy off-road rides or turn the knob the opposite way for a quick, light wash. The 34 oz clear, heavy-duty canister bottle's mouth ensures easy and even soap dilution and its sturdy base is designed to prevent tipping.

"Chemical Guys was at the forefront of making a Foam Cannon an essential item for any detailing arsenal," said Chemical Guys' Chief Revenue Officer, John Mansfield. "With the launch of the 'Max Release' generation of our TORQ Big Mouth Foam Cannon, there will be no substitute for anyone looking to douse their ride in the thickest, richest foam to help achieve that perfect shine."

TORQ Big Mouth Foam Cannon is available for purchase on November 9 at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, retailing for $89.99.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 60 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com .

