Chemical Logistics Market growth analysis in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

Based on the service, the transportation segment offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2020. Factors such as an increase in free trade agreements and the formation of a trade bloc between countries played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, the market witnessed maximum growth in APAC in 2020, and the region is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the manufacturing sector, coupled with improved cold chain warehouse infrastructure are fostering the growth of the chemical logistics market in APAC.



Chemical Logistics Market: Major Growth Drivers

The chemical logistics market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growth of the chemical industry

Increased use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics

Growth in port infrastructure and reduced dwelling time of vessels at ports

Also, the ongoing trend of increased demand for the large capacity of sea vessels is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the chemical logistics market during 2021-2025. The global container shipping capacity grew by 3.5% - 3.7% during 2018 following the expansion project of the Panama Canal and Suez Canal. This increased the demand for large-capacity vessels with increased load handling capacity that can transfer larger quantities of chemicals in one go. This, in turn, is increasing the transportation of chemicals, thereby driving market growth.

The report will help businesses to build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Chemical Logistics Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP: The company delivers chemical goods across the world through ocean and air freight operations.

BDP International Inc.: The company offers air, ocean, and ground transportation services to meet our needs.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.: The company delivers chemical logistics solutions for various types of hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

Schenker AG: The company delivers chemicals through bulk transport.

Deutsche Post DHL Group: The company delivers chemical goods through air, ocean, road, and rail.

Reasons to Buy Chemical Logistics Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chemical logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chemical logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chemical logistics market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical logistics market vendors

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Enquire Before Purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Healthcare Logistics Market – Global healthcare logistics market is segmented by product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices), service (transportation and warehousing), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wine Logistics Market – Global wine logistics market is segmented by service (transportation and warehousing and value-added services) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/chemical-logistics-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-chemical-logisticsmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

