Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Value Estimated to Surpass US$ 3.2 Billion by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The past decade has witnessed increase in number of various electronic components such as semiconductors in production units, worldwide. This has led to rise in demand for raw material products such as CMP, which is used to fabricate ICs and other electronic components.

As per TMR study, the global CMP slurry market is estimated to advance at CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.

Prominent players in global market are adopting growth strategies such as launching new products in a bid to gain a competitive edge over other players and in generating new revenue streams.

Furthermore, well-established players in market for CMP slurry are also adopting strategies such as collaborations with smaller players to expand their presence in global market and improving their revenue.

Key Findings of CMP Slurry Market Study

Rising Demand in Semiconductor Processing Boosting Growth in CMP Slurry Market: The past few years have witnessed increase in demand for semiconductors across different end-use industries. Key reason behind the rising demand for semiconductors is increasing need for small electronic components in production units. CMP slurry has emerged as the key raw material used in processing of semiconductors, microchips, and wafers. Furthermore, integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to produce improved quality of semiconductors is fueling the demand for CMP slurry and contributing to CMP slurry business growth

Increasing Silicon Wafers Demand in Semiconductor Manufacturing Propelling Overall Market: Silicon wafers application segment accounted for major share in global market for CMP slurry in 2021. Rising use of silicon wafers in semiconductor production, advanced complementary metal oxide semiconductor integrated circuit products, and microelectromechanical systems devices since the product has proven beneficial in decreasing heat and power while improving the speed performance of any device triggered the growth in segment and, in turn, stimulated to growth in CMP slurry business growth

Rising Demand for CMP Slurry Rich in Aluminium Slurry Triggering Market Growth: Aluminium oxide type segment accounted for key share in overall market for CMP slurry in 2021. Key factors behind the increasing demand for aluminum oxide type of CMP slurry are improved commercial availability for tungsten CMP, which needs extremely precise uniformity control. Furthermore, aluminum oxide offers superior engineering capability and is a fundamental raw material used in manufacturing of numerous CMP slurry products

CMP Slurry Market- Key Drivers

Increasing demand for consumer electronic products is one of the key driving factors of global CMP slurry market

Rising product demand in manufacturing of integrated circuits is assisting in CMP slurry market size expansion

CMP Slurry Market- Regional Market Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for major share in CMP slurry industry in 2021 because of rising investments in the semiconductor industry and extensive demand for CMP slurry in countries such as Taiwan and China

North America is witnessing significant growth in overall industry due to rising CMP slurry demand for silicon wafers in countries such as U.S. and Canada

CMP Slurry Market- Key Players

The global CMP slurry market comprises fewer prominent players and as a result, competition landscape is consolidated. The competition could intensify if new players enter the global market, during the forecast period.

Few leading players in global market for CMP slurry include Dow Chemicals, BASF, Cabot Corporation, 3M Co., Applied Materials, and Fujifilm.

The global CMP slurry market is segmented as follows:

Type

Aluminum Oxide



Ceramic



Cerium Oxide



Silica



Others

Application

Silicon Wafers



Optical Substrates



Disk-drive Components



Others Microelectronic Surfaces

Regions Covered

North America



South America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

